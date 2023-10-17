Serena Williams' husband, and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, was deeply disturbed when he witnessed the flag of the Republic of Artsakh being trampled upon during the ongoing Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict.

The Republic of Artsakh, also known as the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, is a region in dispute. While it is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, it is predominantly inhabited by Armenians.

Tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians have fled from Nagorno-Karabakh ever since the territory surrendered to Azerbaijan on September 20. This conflict has evolved into a matter encompassing civil rights, human rights, and various other concerns.

Across the globe, ethnic Armenians are fervently advocating for the preservation of their ancestral lands, which are gradually being encroached upon by Azerbaijan.

Alexis Ohanian, who has Armenian roots from his father, Chris' side, recently took to social media to express his deep dismay after witnessing a person disrespecting and trampling upon the flag of the Republic of Artsakh.

Ohanian voiced his fears that Azerbaijan may continue its aggressive expansion into Armenian territories in the upcoming months if the international community doesn't stand up against this injustice and provide assistance to the Armenians during this challenging period.

"They're not even trying to be diplomatic about it. Watch Azerbaijan press on to conquer even more Armenian land in the coming months. When will the world push back?" Ohanian posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Alexis Ohanian revealed why he got 3 Armenian carpets for his daughter Olympia

Alexis Ohanian and Olympia at the 2022 US Open

The family of Alexis Ohanian suffered immensely at the hands of Turkish soldiers during the tragic Armenian genocide of 1915. Countless families, like the Ohanians, were subjected to brutalization during this dark period in history.

Tragically, multiple members of the Ohanian family endured torture and lost their lives as a result. Furthermore, their cherished possessions, including three precious antique carpets that held great sentimental value as part of their family heirloom, were forcefully seized.

Previously, during an interview with Forbes, Ohanian discussed his endeavor in trying to restore his connections to his roots. He had revealed that he had acquired the carpets, which he proudly displays in his farmhouse located in Jupiter, Florida.

The tech entrepreneur stated that he wants his daughter Olympia to inherit the carpets and preserve his family’s legacy for generations to come.

"These carpets are for Olympia. And who knows any other kids we might have. Knock on wood, this is not a country I'm planning on fleeing. But I know not everyone has that opportunity," Alexis Ohanian said.

Ohanian, a Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) enthusiast who identifies himself as a "crypto pragmatist," has an intriguing plan to leave a digital asset inheritance for his daughters.

