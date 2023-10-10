"Got fitted for a proper costume" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals his attire for daughter Olympia's ballet recital

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, recently revealed his costume for their daughter Olympia's ballet recital, in which he will be participating.

The 23-time Grand champion and the tech entrepreneur welcomed their first daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on September 1, 2017. As a tribute to Williams winning the 2017 Australian Open while she was eight weeks pregnant, the couple cleverly chose to give their daughter the initials AO for her name.

Williams and Ohanian announced their second pregnancy during the 2023 Met Gala. On August 22, she gave birth to their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian.

Alexis Ohanian has a fondness for sharing delightful pictures of Olympia and him spending precious moments together on his personal social media accounts. This father-daughter duo shares similar interests, as Ohanian often posts pictures of them engaging in various activities. From drawing and baking together to playing video games, going jet skiing, and even fishing.

Ohanian, who actively engages in Olympia's extracurricular activities, had previously stated that he has volunteered to participate in her upcoming ballet recital. He had also joined her for their first rehearsal, preparing for the much-anticipated performance.

Recently, Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share an exciting update where he revealed that he had his costume fitted for Olympia's ballet recital.

"Got fitted for a proper costume for Olympia's ballet," Ohanian posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"My 6 year old shark" - Alexis Ohanian reveals daughter Olympia using hilarious FaceTime filter

Alexis Ohanian and Olympia at the 2022 US Open

Alexis Ohanian places immense importance on cherishing meaningful moments with Olympia. However, due to his numerous business commitments as a tech entrepreneur, he often finds himself away from home. Consequently, he heavily relies on FaceTime to sustain a strong connection with his daughter, even when they are miles apart.

Recently, Ohanian took to social media to share a screenshot of his FaceTime call with Olympia, during which the six-year-old ingeniously utilized a comical shark filter to engage in a playful conversation with her father.

"Trying to facetime my 6 year old shark," Ohanian captioned his Instagram story.

Ohanian's Instagram story

Previously, the 40-year-old had shared a delightful anecdote regarding his FaceTime routine with Olympia. He took to his social media platform to reveal that whenever he is separated from his daughter, he enjoys connecting with her through FaceTime, using a poop emoji filter.

"When I'm on the road, I facetime Jr as a Poop emoji," Ohanian posted.

