Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian found himself on the receiving end of their daughter Olympia's disapproval over his outfit choice for their ballet rehearsal.

Olympia struck up an interest in ballet earlier this year, adding to her diverse range of hobbies, which include Lego building, golf, fishing and art, among others. In May, she took part in her second ballet recital, with both Williams and Ohanian in atendance.

Ohanian, who takes an active interest in Olympia's extracurricular activities, shared that he had volunteered to participate in the six-year-old's next ballet recital. He recently joined her for their first rehearsal for the upcoming performance.

The 40-year-old chose a casual outfit for the rehearsal, donning a sleeveless t-shirt, shorts and a pair of Crocs. Olympia, meanwhile, was dressed suitably for the occasion, wearing a black ballet dress.

Ohanian shared a picture from the rehearsal on social media, capturing himself smiling while Olympia appeared displeased with her arms crossed. He divulged that Olympia was upset with his casual attire and had chastised him for not taking the rehearsal seriously.

"They asked for moms & dads to volunteer to be in Jr's ballet recital and she got mad at me for showing up to the first rehearsal dressed like this because "papa that's not serious,"" he posted.

The 40-year-old also mentioned that he had removed his Crocs for the rehearsal and had opted to dance in his socks instead.

"The Crocs came off! Don't worry. Sock game strong," he commented.

After several comments echoed Olympia's complaints about his outfit, Ohanian humorously remarked that it was only the first rehearsal and shared that other fathers had arrived in jeans.

"Y'all mad - it's the first rehearsal we had dads rolling up in jeans," he commented further.

Serena Williams: "Having 2 kids is definitely not easy, how do you moms/dads do it so well?"

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second child, a daughter named Adira River, in August.

In a recent post on social media, the 23-time Grand Slam champion opened up about the challenges of raising two kids, especially when one of them was unwell. She also expressed her immense respect for parents experiencing similar challenges and excelling in their roles.

"Having 2 kids is definitely not easy. How do you moms/ dads do it so well!!!??? Especially when one gets sick? Mad respect," Serena Williams posted on X.

Serena Williams' husband has been on paternity leave since Adira's birth. He recently reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for nationwide paid parental leave, to ensure all Americans could enjoy the same benefits.

