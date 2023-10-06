"Make sure I don't let Olympia down" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares his idea of innovative future venture after promise to daughter

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian recently talked about his possible future venture with AI (Artificial intelligence).

Williams and Ohanian have always been active on social media, sharing candid and cherished moments they spend with their daughters. The tech entrepreneur certainly has a keenness for sharing glimpses of the activities he shares with his daughter Olympia or the fun conversations they indulge in.

Alexis Ohanian recently weighed in on the limitless possibilities of AI. The 40-year-old entrepreneur said how in five years, humans might be able to communicate with dolphins. The Reddit co-founder also expressed his intention to fund a company to develop such an AI, so that he doesn't let Olympia down.

“Crazy bet: I think we'll be able to communicate with dolphins thanks to AI in the next 5 years. I told @OlympiaOhanian this and now I'm gonna have to fund one of these companies to make sure I don't let her down.” Ohanian posted.

Continuing the X (formerly Twitter) thread, he said the five-year-old is thrilled at the idea of talking to dolphins. Ohanian added that dolphins communicate with each other and that developing an AI to communicate with them would be a genius move but also joked that the dolphins might just be mad at humans.

“She's very excited to talk to dolphins. I'm worried they're gonna be mad at us, but I think it would be an amazing breakthrough. We know they communicate with each other at a pretty high level, we just don't speak their language (yet).” Alexis Ohanian added.

He finished off his thread with an animated image of a singing dolphin and captioned it:

“This is fine.”

“Another example of women carrying the sports industry” - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian praises Taylor Swift as she helps boost NFL’s ratings

Serena William’s husband Alexis Ohanian lauded singer Taylor Swift for single-handedly surging the television ratings of the NFL.

The ratings saw a sudden boost on Sunday, October 1 during the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets game, where Swift was present. She attended the game to support her alleged boyfriend Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chief star.

NBC, the broadcasting network for the game, revealed on Monday, that the game earned a bolstering average of 27 million viewers. Alexis Ohanian, a tech entrepreneur and an active advocate of women’s sports, took the opportunity to laud Taylor Swift for helping the viewership of the game to surge.

"Another example of women carrying the sports industry 😄 Attention is everything," he posted on X.

