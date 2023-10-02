"I'm Daddy Caddy" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian poses with daughter Olympia as they spend time together on a golf course

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, posed with their daughter, Olympia, as they enjoyed quality time together on a picturesque golf course.

Williams and Ohanian have consistently shared the precious moments they spend with their daughter with the world through various social media platforms. The tech entrepreneur, in particular, has developed a fondness for sharing delightful pictures of Olympia on his personal social media accounts.

Previously, he has shared images of himself drawing with her and baking with her, as well as pictures of them playing video games, going jet skiing, and fishing together.

Alexis Ohanian recently took to social media to share a picture of himself with Olympia, standing on a golf course. He also proudly stated that he had assumed the role of caddy for the day, accompanying his daughter. The 40-year-old entrepreneur also made sure to tag Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC), a club that he owns.

"On Sundays I'm Daddy Caddy. #GolfForEverybody @wearelagc," Ohanian captioned his Instagram post.

"Very appealing, even to a non-golf fan" - Alexis Ohanian expresses excitement after purchasing a Los Angeles-based TGL team

Alexis Ohanian at the 2018 US Open

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have acquired one of the six teams in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's groundbreaking golf league, TGL. This technology-driven league is poised to revolutionize the sport of golf. Williams and Ohanian, along with Venus Williams, are now the owners of the Los Angeles Golf Club.

The PGA Tour announced the launch of an innovative league developed in collaboration with a team of esteemed tech experts. This cutting-edge league is poised to kick off in January 2024, with matches scheduled to take place every Monday night.

The format entails a 15-match regular season, wherein each match will comprise 18 holes played on a virtual golf course. Subsequently, the most accomplished teams from the regular season will progress to the playoffs, ultimately leading to the championship match.

Alexis Ohanian took to social media to express his excitement regarding the acquisition of the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC).

He revealed the format for the league, which promises to bring forth "all the banter", "camaraderie", and "trash talking" that people adore in team sports.

The league will feature the best golfers from around the globe, pitting them against one another in intense two-hour time slots.

"The prospect of a team format which was going to have all the banter, all the camaraderie, all the trash talking that we love in team sports now applied to golf. A two hour time slot where you’re going to see the very best golfers in the world competing against one another in a really engaging format," Alexis Ohanian said.

According to the tech entrepreneur, the new format is set to be highly appealing, even to those who are not typically fans of golf.

"That is very appealing, even to a non-golf fan. And I just believe so strongly in sports overall as a tremendous growth opportunity for the next few decades and prospect of a really modern team golf format that was going to show the world, “hey you know the sport actually is for you.” Very very exciting," Alexis Ohanian added.

