"My little mermaid" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares candid moment with daughter Olympia in the pool

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently shared a glimpse of his time swimming with his daughter Olympia.

The tennis icon welcomed her first daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on September 1, 2017. The couple tied the knot following Olympia’s birth in November 2017.

It was during the 2023 Met Gala that Williams and Ohanian announced they were all set to welcome their second child. Only a few months after this, the 42-year-old tennis legend welcomed Adira River Ohanian on August 22, 2023.

The two sisters have since been under the spotlight on the couple's social media. Alexis Ohanian is all about posting adorable shenanigans that go around in his house. He never shies away from sharing bits of his time spent with his daughters, whether it is the pancake-making ritual or a fun swim.

The tech entrepreneur recently took to his social media to share glimpses of his swim time with six-year-old Olympia. He shared a picture of him and Olympia with a loving caption saying that he will never miss a swim with his ‘little mermaid.’

“I'll never turn down a swim with @olympiaohanian 🧜🏽‍♀️ my little mermaid” Alexis Ohanian wrote.

A reel was also shared from Olympia’s Instagram of her in relaxed mode, floating on a tube face up while her hair dipped in the pool. Ohanian added a short yet funny caption along with it.

“Unbothered”, read the caption.

The Reddit Co-Founder has apparently taken time off from his work to take care of Serena Williams and his daughters after the birth of Adira River.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gets fitted for daughter Olympia’s ballet

Tennis star Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently showed his costume for their daughter Olympia’s ballet recital, in which he will be doing a part.

Ohanian is proactive in engaging in the extracurricular activities of his daughter. He had joined her during her first rehearsal and went in to prepare for a performance. The tech entrepreneur had also previously revealed he would be participating in the six-year-old’s ballet recital.

Ohanian took to social media to share a quick update on his costume for the ballet recital. In the picture, he is seen in a velvet costume with embellished buttons.

"Got fitted for a proper costume for Olympia's ballet," Ohanian posted on X (formerly Twitter).

