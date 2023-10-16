What are the names of Serena Williams' daughters? Everything to know about the former World No. 1's children

Serena Williams has cemented herself as a renowned figure all over the world with her numerous accomplishments. She's now enjoying her retirment with her family, husband Alexis Ohanian and their two daughters, Olympia and Adria River.

Williams had her first daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in September 2017. She found out that she was pregnant towards the end of 2016, but still went on to compete and win the Australian Open the following year. A few months later, the news of her pregancy was confirmed.

Williams took a year off following Olympia's birth. Her eldest child's initials "AO" are a nod to the Australian Open, which the 23-time Major champion won while pregnant.

Williams returned to compete a year later and made it to four Major finals, two each at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2018 and 2019. However, she came up short each time and lost the matches in straight sets.

Additionally, the American also reached the last four of the US Open in 2020 and the Australian Open in 2021. Following her return from maternity leave, she won just one title, which was at the 2020 ASB Classic in Auckland.

Williams officially retired from the sport in 2022 following the US Open, where she lost in the third round to Ajla Tomljanovic. In May 2023, she announced her second pregnancy prior to the Met Gala, and gave birth to her child a few months later in August.

Williams had another daughter and named her Adira River Ohanian. The name "Adira" is of Hebrew origin and means strong and powerful. The family announced the arrival of their second child in an Instagram post featuring the entire clan.

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia celebrated her sixth birthday last month

Serena Williams with her daughter Olympia at the 2020 ASB Classic in Auckland.

Serena Williams' eldest daughter, Olympia, turned six years old last month. The American's firstborn is following in her mother's footsteps and is very much into sports.

Olympia can be frequently seeing playing tennis and soccer. She'll have some big shoes to fill if she decides to pursue the same sport as Williams in the future. However, the youngster is quite keen on soccer too.

Olympia, along with her parents Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, is also an owner of the soccer team Angel City FC. Other high-profile stakeholders of the team include celebrities like Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria and America Ferrera, among others.

