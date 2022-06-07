"I had to realize what tennis really meant to me to find the strength to return to it" - Petra Kvitova in an interview with Martina Navratilova

Petra Kvitova was recently featured on the third edition cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia's special series, Vogue Leaders, alongside other players from the Czech Republic.

In an interview conducted by her childhood idol Martina Navratilova, the two-time Wimbledon champion spoke on a range of issues, including her return to the sport after the 2016 knife attack that left her with severe lacerations to her playing hand.

Kvitova said she has felt more composed on the court since her comeback. She revealed that while she cannot bend or feel all her fingers, she still manages to play with nearly the same freedom as she did before the attack.

"Before it happened to me, I often collapsed, so I understand. It just occurs to me that I'm composed more often now, and mental health has been talked about lately. I can't bend all my fingers or clench my fist. I can't feel my fingertips at all. But luckily it does not impact so much during the game," Kvitova said.

Kvitova spoke about her comeback following the 2016 knife attack.

Kvitova added that she developed a different worldview following the attack, adding that her time away from the court rekindled her love for the game and gave her the strength to return.

"Certainly, I have a different view of the world since I overcame it. At one point, I felt like I had exhausted all the energy for the injury and I had none left for tennis. I had to realize what tennis really meant to me to find the strength to return to it," Kvitova said.

Petra Kvitova accepts Birmingham Classic wildcard

Petra Kvitova with the Birmingham Classic trophy.

Petra Kvitova made an early exit at the 2022 French Open, losing out in the second round to Daria Saville in straight sets. The Czech, who has endured a rough season in 2022 so far, will be hopeful of turning over a new leaf at the start of the grasscourt season.

Kvitova is now set to play at the Birmingham Classic, which is scheduled to begin on June 13m after taking a last-minute wildcard entry. She will be one of several big names in a packed field, which will also feature the likes of Emma Raducanu, Barbora Krejcikova and Simona Halep.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far