"I realized that I have other interests and it's okay to embrace it" - Coco Gauff after visiting TwitchCon ahead of San Diego Open 

Coco Gauff, who visited the San Diego Convention Center to attend TwitchCon 2022, has revealed that she did so to embrace interests other than tennis as doing so yielded better results on the court.

Gauff, who is in the city to take part in the San Diego Open, told WTA that she realized after the French Open that it was okay to focus on things other than tennis.

"I realized that I have other interests and it's OK to embrace it. I started doing that in Paris, that's where it all started for me, and I found my results were much better. I realized it was the complete opposite of what I needed to do," said Gauff.

"I'm more stress-free. It was a big transition for me because I felt like I was surrounding my life with tennis. A year ago or even a couple of months ago there's no way I would have gone to TwitchCon before a tournament because I thought I had to solely focus my life on this," she added.

The American tennis star, who is admittedly a big fan of Rachell Hofstetter, better known as Valkyrae, met the inspirational streamer at the three-day convention that concluded on October 10.

Despite her avid interest in streaming, Gauff revealed she has no plans of becoming a streamer anytime soon.

"I always say I'm a watcher, not a streamer, I'd think I'd be good at it because I can interact with people online, but I don't have time to stream my life and I don't think I would be good at the gaming part," the teenager said.

Bianca Andreescu awaits Coco Gauff in second round of San Diego Open

Coco Gauff makes her debut as a top-10 player at the San Diego Open

Coco Gauff will be up against 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the second round of the San Diego Open if she prevails over qualifier Robin Montgomery in the first.

The Canadian defeated Liudmila Samsonova 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 in her first-round encounter.

Gauff, who reached the finals of the French Open before going down to Iga Swiatek, broke into the top 10 of the women's rankings ahead of the inaugural WTA 500 in San Diego.

Victory over Andreescu will ensure the 18-year-old advances to the quarterfinal stage, where she could be up against either Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina or Swiatek, who won both the French Open and US Open titles this season.

