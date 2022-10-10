In pictures: Coco Gauff attends TwitchCon, meets streamer Valkyrae

Coco Gauff, who is all set to return to action at the San Diego Open, attended TwitchCon 2022 which was held in the city. Gauff, who lost the US Open quarterfinal against Caroline Garcia last month, met up with streamer Valkyrae at the event and posted a picture with her on Twitter.

"Top 3 favorite moments I’ve ever experienced. Nicest person ever @Valkyrae ! thank you for being so sweet and spreading so much positivity in the world <3 you are such a light," Gauff captioned her post.

Coco Gauff has been a loyal follower of Rachell Hofstetter, who rose to fame thanks to her YouTube handle 'Valkyrae' and is one of the best-known streamers on the internet. The teenager earlier revealed that she has been watching the streamer since the age of 13.

"I’ve been watching her since I was 13 years old and happy, sad or whatever, Valkyrae was who I would and still watch. After every match, win or lose, I always watch her lol. Her streams got me through some pretty crap times. Thanks Valkyrae," Gauff had written.

An interesting exchange of tweets between Gauff and Hofstetter highlighted the affection that the tennis star and the streamer have for each other.

"I just met Valkyrae. Life is complete," Coco Gauff wrote.

"It was so nice meeting you!!!" Valkyrae responded.

Gauff also posted several images from the event on her Instagram.

French Open finalists Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek poised for quarterfinal face-off in San Diego

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek after the 2022 French Open final

Coco Gauff will take on compatriot Robin Montgomery in the opening round of the San Diego Open.

The World No. 8 will be back on the court for the first time since her quarterfinal exit at the 2022 US Open. The 18-year-old will also take part in the doubles event in San Diego, partnering Jessica Pegula.

Gauff was on the cusp of history when she reached the final of the French Open earlier this year. However, she lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets. She might get a chance to avenge that defeat as the duo could meet in the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Main draw in San Diego (WTA 500), where Iga Swiatek, Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka, and Jessica Pegula are the top seeds.



Notable 1Rs:



Rybakina-Muguruza

Andreescu-Haddad Maia

Garcia-Collins

Fernandez-Kasatkina Main draw in San Diego (WTA 500), where Iga Swiatek, Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka, and Jessica Pegula are the top seeds. Notable 1Rs:Rybakina-MuguruzaAndreescu-Haddad MaiaGarcia-CollinsFernandez-Kasatkina https://t.co/xyFsEL5RyU

Before that, however, the teenager could run into Bianca Andreescu as early as the second round of the WTA 500 tournament.

