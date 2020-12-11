Sumit Nagal, India's No. 2 ranked singles player, recently expressed his admiration for 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal. According to Nagal, the Spaniard is always battle-ready, and his resilience is a source of inspiration for everyone.

In a recent interview, Nagal was asked to share his thoughts about the Big 3 - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic - and which of the them he admired the most. The Indian was quite forthright in his answer.

"Well, I really admire Rafael Nadal," Nagal said. "He brings his all to the game, always up for a fight, his resilience is inspiring."

Nagal has played only once against a Big 3 member - he suffered a first round loss to Roger Federer at the 2019 US Open. But the 23-year-old loves watching them in action, and he believes the sport needs players of their ilk.

"It has always been a treat to watch each one of them (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic) play and showcase their skills on court," Nagal said. "Even after so long, anybody would love to watch them play for more... Tennis needs players like them. They bring everything to the game."

Whether Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic want to step aside is not my lookout: Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal, currently ranked No. 136 in the world, is happy to play in the same era as the Big 3, but has no opinion on when they should retire.

"I am just thrilled and really happy that (I) am playing in the same era as the Big 3," Nagal said. "Whether any of them wants to step aside or not is not my lookout or (I) have no inputs in this regard. It will always be up to them."

At the 2019 US Open, Nagal came through the qualifying draw to reach the main draw. He took the first set off Roger Federer in the first round, before going down in four sets.

That match has been among the biggest of Nagal's career so far, and the Indian revealed that Federer wished him good luck for his future in the aftermath.

"Well, he wouldn't have been up for a chat that early (smiles)," Nagal responded when asked if Federer spoke him after their encounter. "However, he wished me well for the road ahead. Couldn't have asked for more."

Sumit Nagal played another big match at the US Open in 2020, where he reached the second round of a Major for the first time. He lost to eventual champion Dominic Thiem, but not before giving another good account of his powerful forehand.