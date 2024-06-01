"I am a really bad dancer" - Aryna Sabalenka pokes fun at her dancing skills as she sets up for French Open 2024 4R against Emma Navarro

Aryna Sabalenka poked fun at her dancing skills as she exited Philippe-Chatrier after her third-round win at the 2024 French Open. The Belarussian admitted that she was not a skilled dancer and that she needed to learn a new dance step.

Sabalenka has started her French Open campaign with straight-set wins over Erika Andreeva, Moyuka Uchijima, and Paula Badosa in the first three rounds.

As she was exiting the stadium after her third-round victory against her best friend Badosa, she was videotaped saying that she was a bad dancer before pulling off some moves.

"I don’t know what else to do. I am a really bad dancer. I should come up with something new," Sabalenka said.

Trending

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Aryna Sabalenka: "I am focusing on myself"

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2022 WTA Finals

Aryna Sabalenka has lost two back-to-back finals against Iga Swiatek. The first defeat came at the 2024 Madrid Open, while the second one occurred in the 2024 Italian Open. With the Pole and the Belarusian being front runners for the final spot, tennis fans could be treated to another summit clash between the World No. 1 and World No. 2.

However, Sabalenka said that she is not focused on the narrative. Rather, she is looking to focus on her processes so as to give herself the best chance of doing well against Swiatek.

"I am focusing on myself and not like my own goals but things that I have to do to improve and get better so I have a chance against her [Iga Swiatek] on the clay court and especially here at Roland Garros", she said.

Despite the Pole's impressive results at the French Open, the Belarusian claimed that the challenge of facing her is a motivational aspect.

I know, she has achieved impressive things at Roland Garros, but I take it as a challenge and I like to accept that as challenges. It motivates me and brings me more energy to keep going and keep fighting for what I think I can achieve," she added.

Sabalenka also stated that Swiatek, along with the likes of Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff, have pushed her to improve her game.

"I think it's amazing the rivarly we are having, with Iga, and Elena [Rybakina] as well and there are so many girls who are doing well like Coco. It's not only two of us. She definitely motivates me to get better and I think I improved so many things just because of her," she said.

Aryna Sabalenka will face Emma Navarro in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open.