"I would really dislike him" - James Blake on playing against 'annoyingly good' Roger Federer during his prime

A clip showcasing Roger Federer's legendary shot-making skills recently resurfaced on social media. The clip is from his match against former American player James Blake in the quarterfinals of the 2008 Australian Open.

It highlighted two incredible points won by the 20-time Grand Slam champion. The first showed a lightfooted Federer covering the court, elegantly switching directions.

The second showed a 14-shot rally, where the American used powerful strokes but fell short to the Swiss' exceptional all-round game and flair. The clip ended with a close up of Blake with an exasperated look on his face.

James Blake re-posted the clip on social media. He mixed a little humor to shower praises on the Swiss maestro's impeccable conduct both on and off the court.

"Annoyingly good. If he wasn’t such a nice guy, I would really dislike him," Blake wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Roger Federer won the quarter-final match against Blake in straight-sets before falling to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. Djokovic eventually lifted the 2008 Australian Open trophy - the first of his record ten at the Happy Slam.

Roger Federer features in new commercial for French winery

Roger Federer starred in a recent commercial for the French winery Moet and Chandon. He shared the screen with other celebrities including model Coco Rocha and British actress Lashana Lynch.

The luxury champagne house is part of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE. They appointed the tennis icon as their brand ambassador in 2012 and have continued their association till date.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion took to social media to share a glimpse of the commercial.

"Discover my latest adventure with @moetchandon," wrote Federer along with a video of the commercial on Instagram.

The commercial begins with the 42-year-old in a black tuxedo rushing in spy-like style. He encounters Coco Rocha setting up a champagne tower before meeting up with wine master Benoit Gouez to pick up a bottle.

He is next seen following up with French chef Yannick Alleno and interacts with Lashana Lynch on-screen. He finally sits at the head of the table as the perfect host, raising a toast.

The Swiss maestro has been indulging in his love for fashion since hanging up his raquet in 2022. He endorses some of the top luxury brands including Rolex and Louis Vuitton.

