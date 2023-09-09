"I really don't care if he's No. 1 or No. 2, it's Novak Djokovic and I want to try to win" - Daniil Medvedev looks ahead at US Open final

Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic will lock horns in the summit clash of the 2023 US Open, marking a repeat of the Slam final from two years ago.

The Russian came through a commanding four-set win over defending champion and World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in his late-night semifinal. Medvedev needed four sets to prevail 7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Looking ahead during his post-match press conference, Medvedev said he was ready to take on the challenge of playing Novak Djokovic for the title.

On being asked if the Serb's imminent return to the World No. 1 ranking would be a factor in motivating him even more heading into Sunday's final, the Russian said he did not pay too much heed to the rankings and just wants to get a win over an opponent of the Djokovic's stature. He said:

"That's funny, because as you say it, the statistic, now Novak Djokovic's now still not No. 1. But, well, if we want to joke about it, I'm going to think, you know what, next Monday he's No. 1, so it's like if I'm playing him as No. 1."

"Generally I don't know why the statistic is like this. I don't think it has anything to do with what happens in the matches. As I say, Sunday, I really don't care if he's No. 1 or No. 2. It's Novak Djokovic and I want to try to win."

Notably, Medvedev lifted his first ever Grand Slam trophy after beating Novak Djokovic in the summit clash of the 2021 US Open.

"Novak Djokovic, when he loses, he's never the same after" - Daniil Medvedev on his 2021 US Open win

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 US Open.

Daniil Medvedev also reflected on his big win over Novak Djokovic in the 2021 US Open final during his latest post-match press conference.

The Russian said if there was one thing that he had learnt over the years was that Djokovic will up for a challenge on Sunday as he is never the same player after losing a match to a partcular opponent.

"I think the only way I can use it is, as I say, thinking that Djokovic, when he loses, he's never the same after. So he's different. It's just a different mentality. That's why he has 23 Grand Slams, whatever, Masters 1000s, weeks at No. 1."

Medvedev concluded by stating that he is expecting Djokovic to be play 10 times better than he was in 2021 and he will himself need to that much better to have a shot at the title.

"So I have to use it knowing that he's going to be 10 times better than he was that day. And I have to be, if I want to still beat him, 10 times better than I was that day. That's what I'm going to try to do."

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis