"I really felt to a certain degree that I was abandoned" - When Andre Agassi opened up on split with Nick Bollettieri

Andre Agassi opened up on splitting with longtime coach Nick Bollettieri in 1993.

Bollettieri is one of the greatest tennis coaches of all time and has had a huge impact on the eight-time Grand Slam champion's career. Agassi went to his academy in 1983, aged only 13 and the two worked together for a decade.

However, Bollettieri decided to part ways with his pupil in 1993, a year after he won his first Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon. Agassi spoke about his split with his longtime coach in an interview with television host Jane Pauley, stating that he felt abandoned.

"I really felt to a certain degree that I was abandoned," the former World No. 1 said.

"I think he saw me growing up and saw me making my own decisions and doing my own things and being my own man, becoming a man. I think he realized his place in my life wasn't quite as strong as it used to be," he added.

Agassi said that he told Bollettieri that he loved him after the latter called him to say he won't be coaching him.

"I told him, 'Hey, I love you, I hope you'll always know that'", the former World No. 1 said.

After splitting with Nick Bollettieri, Andre Agassi worked with Brad Gilbert from 1994 to 2002 and won six Grand Slams under his tutelage. Darren Cahill coached him in his final years.

"Andre Agassi winning Wimbledon was pretty special" - Nick Bollettieri

Andre Agassi at the 2019 Australian Open

While speaking to tennis365 last year, Nick Bollettieri said that Andre Agassi winning Wimbledon in 1992 was something special.

"I don’t know if I ever stood still for long enough in my life to look back and think about what I achieved with my players. It was always a case of win one tournament, go to the next. There was no time to reflect. That is not how I work, but Andre Agassi winning Wimbledon was pretty special," Bollettieri said.

Speaking further about Agassi's Wimbledon final against Goran Ivanisevic, the 91-year-old said that he would always remember the Croat's volley which he hit into the net.

"I will always remember that last volley from Goran Ivanisevic into the net. What a moment. With Andre, you never knew what was going to happen next and that’s what made him so exciting to be with. His Dad did a hell of a job, even though he was tough on him. He also had a great team working with him in his career, but if you are using a picture of Andre for this article, make sure you use one from a few years ago as he looked a little different when I was working with him," Bollettieri stated.

