"I really want it, I hope to play a final here at Wimbledon against Novak Djokovic" - Carlos Alcaraz

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is ready for a final battle at Wimbledon against seven-time winner Novak Djokovic.

The Spaniard and the Serb locked horns with each other just a month ago in the semifinals of the French Open. Despite a promising start to the match, Alcaraz was beaten by the veteran (in four sets) as he set up a summit clash with Casper Ruud. Up against the Norwegian, the former World No. 1 did not lose a single set and lifted the 23rd Major of his career to script history.

Speaking at his pre-tournament press conference, Carlos Alcaraz was asked to name the toughest thing about facing Djokovic. The Spaniard opined that it was the pressure that comes with battling against the legend, especially at a Grand Slam.

"Well, the pressure. I would say the pressure that they put to everyone. You know, not only to me, to everyone to play at their best about three hours in a Grand Slam. I'm talking about the Grand Slam," Alcaraz said.

The reigning US Open winner, however, added that he is ready to deal with the immense pressure and hence hopes to play in the final at SW19 against the four-time defending champion.

"I have to deal with that, but is something that I really want it. I hope to play a final here [at Wimbledon] against him. But for me, this probably is the toughest thing facing Novak," Alcaraz said.

Talking further about the 23-time Grand Slam winner's play on grass, the 20-year-old appreciated the Serb's on-court movements and his ability to hit the ball clearly.

"I mean, they do the things really, really easy. He moves really well. He hits the ball really well, really clearly. He has clean shot," he added.

Alcaraz went as far as to admit that it is really tough to find any weaknesses in Djokovic's game, adding that he doesn't make too many mistakes when playing at his best.

"It's a mix of everything. I would say he doesn't do anything wrong. He always make really easy everything. It's really tough to find some weakness on his game," Alcaraz added.

"Obviously for me, the main favorite is Djokovic" - Carlos Alcaraz

2023 French Open - Day Thirteen

Carlos Alcaraz has named his adversary Novak Djokovic as the favorite to lift the Wimbledon title later this month.

In the press conference, the Spaniard spoke about how he has gained confidence after winning his first grass-court title at Queen's.

"I start Queen's with no expectation to win Queen's, and I won it. For me, I feel great playing such a great level. The confidence grew up a lot," Alcaraz said.

Speaking about his chances, however, Alcaraz stated that the main favorite remains Djokovic.

"Yeah, coming here to Wimbledon with a lot of confidence, thinking that I'm able to do a good results here. But obviously for me the main favorite is Djokovic. That's obviously," Carlos Alcaraz added.

Carlos Alcaraz kicks off his Wimbledon campaign against Jeremy Chardy, while Djokovic takes on Pedro Cachin in his opener.

