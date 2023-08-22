"I really want Novak Djokovic to get 24 Grand Slams, I hope he gets to 24 and even a few more" - Johanna Konta

Former British No. 1 Johanna Konta has picked Novak Djokovic as the one she would like to see winning the upcoming US Open men's singles title, which would mark his record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.

With 23 to his name at the moment, the Serb has won more Majors than any other man in tennis history. In the Open Era, he is tied with Serena Williams, who also won 23 Grand Slams before hanging up her racquet last year. In all of tennis history, only one player has won more single Majors than Djokovic -- Margaret Court, with 24 Slam triumphs under her belt.

Court's is a record that Konta would like to see equalled at Flushing Meadows in the coming days, seeing as the Brit has always been someone who supports the top dog rather than the underdog. Konta, in fact, would be happy to see Djokovic add a few more Slams to his trophy cabinet after that as well.

The 32-year-old explained that it was much harder to keep winning with the weight of expectations on one's back and for that very reason, she was rooting for the World No. 2 to keep pushing.

"I really want Djokovic to get 24 [Grand Slams]. I may be different but I always support the top dog - not the underdog," Konta said to SkySports.

"I always feel more for the people who are expected maybe to win. I just think it's harder. It's a lot harder to achieve and keep achieving again like these big players have. Why would you not root for him to keep pushing?" she added.

Djokovic started the year with 21 Slams to his name, trailing Rafael Nadal in the Slam race. However, he quickly won the Australian Open to tie the Spaniard and then leapfrogged him at the French Open, where he also became the first man ever to complete the Triple Career Grand Slam -- winning all four Majors at least thrice each.

The 36-year-old then reached the final Wimbledon, only to fall to World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster five-setter.

Referring to the Wimbledon loss, Johanna Konta opined that it was a brilliant loss against a brilliant player and believed that Djokovic will be coming into Flushing Meadows not feeling like he has a point to prove.

"He doesn't have a point to prove. He lost a brilliant final against a brilliant player who is probably going to be the next big name in our sport. I don't think there's any point to prove. I just hope he gets to 24 and maybe even a few more just because I want that for him," Johanna Konta said.

At the US Open, the former World No. 1 will be looking to win his fourth title in New York, having previously triumphed in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

Novak Djokovic seeded No. 2 at US Open, potential meeting with Carlos Alcaraz in final

Cincinnati Tennis

Novak Djokovic will be seeded No. 2 at the US Open this year, with Carlos Alcaraz remaining the top seed. Their exciting rivalry, which currently stands tied at 2-2, will have the chance to be extended there with another potential clash in the final.

The duo have met thrice this year already, with Djokovic beating Alcaraz in the semifinals of the French Open and the youngster returning the favor at Wimbledon. They then followed it up with a meeting in the final of the Cincinnati Open last week, which the Serb won in three sets in a blockbuster three-setter that lasted nearly four hours.

