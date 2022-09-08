"I refuse to sleep and miss this one" - Coco Gauff, Stan Wawrinka and tennis world react to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's epic US Open quarterfinal

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz produced an instant classic in the US Open quarterfinals at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday night.

After taking the opening set, Alcaraz could have closed out a win in three sets or four but instead found himself match point down on Sinner's serve. To his credit, though, the Spaniard broke twice to force a decider.

With the shot-making from both players hitting an insane level, Sinner once again rued squandering a break of serve in the fifth as Alcaraz reigned supreme in a 5-hour 15-minute classic. At 2:49 am local time, it also marked the latest finish to a US Open match.

Alcaraz is now into his first Major semifinal and is potentially a win away from becoming the first teenager in ATP history to become the World No. 1. That will happen if the Spaniard reaches the final, and Casper Ruud doesn't. If both men reach the title match, the winner will be crowned the No. 1.

Meanwhile, here are the reactions from the tennis world - both former and active players - after a match for the ages between two of the game's potential superstars:

Coco Gauff tweeted:

"This match is insane. I leave at 6 am for the airport, but I refuse to sleep and miss this."

Coco Gauff @CocoGauff #Alcaraz this match is insane. I leave at 6am for the airport but I refuse to sleep and miss this. #Sinner this match is insane. I leave at 6am for the airport but I refuse to sleep and miss this. #Sinner #Alcaraz

Meanwhile, 2016 winner Stan Wawrinka tweeted:

"How good is this match."

Here are some of the other reactions:

Patrick Mouratoglou @pmouratoglou Alcaraz vs Sinner = unreal tennis ! Alcaraz vs Sinner = unreal tennis !

Jamie Hampton @Jamie_Hampton this kid is a walking highlight reel, i can’t this kid is a walking highlight reel, i can’t

Laura Robson @laurarobson5 Sign me up for the next 10 years of Sinner vs Alcaraz matches. This has been a delight Sign me up for the next 10 years of Sinner vs Alcaraz matches. This has been a delight

Feliciano López @feliciano_lopez

vs

I just found myself screaming in my room, is it normal? Can’t get any better … @janniksin vs @carlosalcaraz I just found myself screaming in my room, is it normal? Can’t get any better …@janniksin vs @carlosalcaraz I just found myself screaming in my room, is it normal?😹

Carlos Alcaraz will now take on home favorite Frances Tiafoe for a place in the final, a match that could be another epic battle.

Carlos Alcaraz on the cusp of more history in a banner year

Carlos Alcaraz after reaching the US Open semifinals

Carlos Alcaraz entered the US Open as one of five players who could leave New York as the world's top-ranked player.

However, with Rafael Nadal, defending champion Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas failing to reach the last eight, Alcaraz and Casper Ruud are the only players in contention for the No. 1 ranking. Both men need to reach the final to stand a chance of doing so.

In what has been a banner year for Alcaraz, having won two Masters 1000 titles and reaching a first Major semifinal, the Spaniard is now two wins away from becoming only the second teenager to win the US Open.

The Spaniard is the youngest back-to-back quarterfinalist in New York. Pete Sampras (1990) remains the only teenager to win at Flushing Meadows. Alcaraz is already assured of breaking into the top three next week, and it would get better still if he wins his first Grand Slam title, which will confirm him as the new No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh