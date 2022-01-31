"I can't remember a single time Rafael Nadal ever gave the crowd a reason to boo him" - Jamie Hampton on Daniil Medvedev's reaction to the crowd during Australian Open 2022 final

Former tennis pro Jamie Hampton recently gave her two cents on the discourse surrounding Daniil Medvedev's reaction to the crowd during the Australian Open final on Sunday. The American took to Twitter to assert that the World No. 2 had no reason to expect a positive reception at Rod Laver Arena, since it was he who had adopted the persona of a villain.

Medvedev said he felt emotionally weighed down during his press conference after losing in the title match to Rafael Nadal despite being two-sets-to-love up. The Russian was disappointed with how the crowd regularly disturbed him between his first and second serves. he also inferred that he was upset with their lack of support.

Jamie Hampton, however, didn't agree with the World No. 2 playing the victim as evidenced by her strongly-worded tweets. The American believes that the Russian had himself antagonized the crowd with his behavior, and she illustrated her point by comparing him with Rafael Nadal at his age.

"Rafa was branded the antagonist to Roger's hero when people realized that he was going to be great. He was openly accused of steroids, made fun of for what he wore, his routines, his fist-pumping, etc. and I can't remember a single time he ever gave the crowd a reason to boo him," Hampton wrote.

Hampton added that while players don't need to adhere to certain standards of behavior, they should know that there are consequences to their actions.

"He went about his business, very rarely got into it with the umpires, and the crowd adores him now," she wrote. "I'm the last person to say a player has to behave perfectly, I don't believe that at all. Players are free to behave how they want, but there are consequences."

Hampton, who was once ranked as high as No. 24 in the world, provided more context for her tweets in the replies. In response to a fan claiming that the crowd jeered Medvedev first, the American asserted that the Russian didn't do himself any favors with his antics during wins over Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"Player that provokes crowd is upset that crowd is provoked" - Jamie Hampton on Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Australian Open final

Hampton claimed in a previous tweet that the Australian crowd didn't support the World No. 2 as they were well aware of how the Russian had antagonized ball kids and umpires in the past.

"Player that provokes crowd is upset that crowd is provoked lol those are the vibes," Hampton wrote in a separate tweet.

"Do you think they are unaware of this behavior? The things he says and does? Snapping at ball kids, yelling at umpires, provoking the crowd with novak comments, you think they just forgive and forget because he’s a winner?"

Nadal and Medvedev have both confirmed their participation at the Mexican Open in Acapulco, taking place from February 21-26.

