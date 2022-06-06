"I only remember those who support and enjoy the victories" - Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya takes a dig at Patrick Mouratoglou

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal won his 14th French Open and 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday after beating Casper Ruud in straight sets in the final.

Following the win, the Spaniard's coach Carlos Moya waxed lyrical about Nadal, praising him and the entire team for their efforts at Roland Garros this year.

"Here we continue, time goes by but always on time ⁦ @RafaelNadal faithful to his date...proud to be part of this madness, keep the party going," Moya tweeted.

A user replied asking Moya if he had heard from Patrick Mouratoglou after Nadal's French Open win, prompting Moya to say that he remembers only those who supported him.

"I only remember those who support and enjoy the victories. Greetings!," Moya wrote.

This was in relation to Mouratoglou's comments from earlier this year, where he said Nadal would not go far in the French Open. Those statements were made right after the King Of Clay was diagnosed with a rib injury at Indian Wells.

Rafael Nadal's road to his 14th French Open title

Nadal Photocall After French Open Victory

The 22-time Grand Slam champion entered Roland Garros with an air of uncertainty. The Spaniard has struggled with foot injury throughout his career and appeared to have aggravated it in the match against Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open.

Nadal, however, showed no signs of struggles as he went after his 14th French Open title. The former World No. 1 did not drop a set until his fourth-round matchup against Felix Auger-Aliassime, where the Canadian took him the distance before going down in five sets.

He took on World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals and won in four sets. Next up was Alexander Zverev, who gave the Spaniard his biggest challenge in Paris this year before an ankle injury saw him retire.

The 36-year-old set up a clash with Casper Ruud in the final, which he won 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to seal his 14th French Open triumph.

