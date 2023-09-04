Novak Djokovic recently stated that he enjoys being around legendary athletes such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Nikola Jokic, because it helps him learn and grow.

After a nail-biting five-set thriller in the third round on Friday, Djokovic defeated Borna Gojo in straight sets 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 on Sunday, September 3, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Serb has advanced to the quarterfinals of the New York Major, keeping alive his pursuit for a fourth US Open victory, which would tie Margaret Court's record haul of 24 Grand Slams.

Novak Djokovic was overjoyed and privileged to have legendary American football quarterback Aaron Rodgers watching him play.

"It's a pleasure to have Aaron in the stands tonight for the match. I'm hope he enjoyed himself. Obviously him, Tom Brady being in my box for Roland Garros finals, and sitting next to my wife, was a huge honor. I have a relationship with Tom for several years. We go back. I have tremendous respect for him,” he said.

The 36-year-old highlighted many areas in which he can relate with athletes from various sports and stated that he tries to "maintain and nurture" relationships with them.

"Yeah, I mean, I try to maintain and nurture relationships with athletes from different sports because, as an athlete, of course I relate to them, I identify myself with what they are doing, and I can understand the pain, the sacrifice, the dedication,” Djokovic mentioned.

Novak Djokovic admires the accomplishments of all-time greats in various sports and enjoys being around such renowned athletes, highlighting his friendship with Tom Brady.

“I respect the greatness, especially the guys that have made it to an all-time great level in their respective sports. Those are the kind of people that you want to be around. You want to learn things from them because you never know, there are things that can be so inspirational, as they are in my relationship with Tom”, he stated.

The Serb can also relate to the Balkan mindset of footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who happens to be his favorite player and whom he has known for a very long time.

"Zlatan, my favorite football player, no doubt. Soccer, as you call it here. His Balkan mentality is something that is very familiar to me, let's say, even though maybe it looks weird to the rest of the world. I understand him very, very well, have known him the last 15 years," Djokovic expressed.

Djokovic also stated that he is astounded by his countryman Nikola Jokic's amazing talent and is a huge fan.

“Nikola Jokic, best basketball player in the world at the moment. Incredible guy. Everyone is so amazed with his skills, what he does on a basketball court. I'm not a basketball expert, so I can't really talk about his game so much, but I'm a huge fan,” the Serb said.

Novak Djokovic will take on Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open

After giving Borna Gojo the boot in the fourth round, Novak Djokovic will go head-to-head with World No.9 Taylor Fritz in the final eight at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday, September 5.

Fritz sailed past Dominic Stricker with a score of 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4, securing a spot in the US Open quarterfinals for the very first time in his professional journey.

Novak Djokovic has the upper hand over the American, with a perfect 7-0 record in their face-offs. The most recent showdown took place at the Western and Southern Open, where Nole emerged victorious in a commanding fashion, sweeping the match 6-0, 6-4.

The 25-year-old American will be hopeful of achieving his first victory against Djokovic at the New York Major and should be buoyed by the support of the home crowd.

