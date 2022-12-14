Tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann has been inspired by golf influencer and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac and intends to do the same in tennis.

Paige Spiranac is the most famous golfer on social media, despite being a non-professional. Spiranac, who has established herself as the leading female golf content creator, has 3.7 million followers on Instagram.

Rachel Stuhlmann stated that she respects what Paige has done for golf. She added that she and Spiranac share similar life stories and by using her online platform, wants to push the sport ahead while being completely herself.

“Tennis and golf are very similar sports. I respect what Paige has done for the sport of golf so much! We have similar stories, and I aspire to continue to push the sport of tennis forward while being unapologetically me!” Stuhlmann told Maxim.

She also discussed her transition from being a collegiate tennis player to tennis influencer and how the lessons she learned from tennis benefited her from the shift.

“I loved being an athlete! Playing college tennis taught me many qualities— time management, work ethic and resilience. I was super disciplined with my training and workout routines and once I finished playing in college, I transferred that into my professional career. Now, instead of preparing and training for big tennis matches, I focus on everything I have going on in my professional life and how I can best show up for all the various work I do within the sport!,” she said.

"I’ve loved Rafael Nadal since I was little" - Rachel Stuhlmann

Andrey Rublev (L) and Rachel Stuhlmann (R)

Rachel Stuhlmann revealed that Rafael Nadal has been her favorite player since she was a kid and also enjoys Andrey Rublev's interviews and games.

“I’ve loved Rafael Nadal since I was little; growing up, I used to have a poster of him on my wall! He’s the prime definition of a sportsman and champion. Andrey Rublev was always one of my favorite interviews. He’s honest, humble and such a likable guy! I also love his game style - his forehand is amazing,” Stuhlmann told Maxim.

She also mentioned that one of her favorite memories from this year's US Open was seeing Serena Williams play live in the opening round.

"This US Open has been one of the most fun tournaments of my life. Every single night, there has been some crazy fun event or party. My most memorable moment of the entire trip was sitting in the suite, watching Serena Williams’ first-round match. The energy and feel of the New York crowd and seeing my favorite tennis player play in one of her last matches ever is something that I will never forget," she said.

