Venus Williams recently dismissed any possibility of a mixed doubles partnership with Reilly Opelka at the 2023 US Open.

During a Q&A session with fans on social media back in June, the seven-time Grand Slam champion divulged that Serena Williams' retirement from professional tennis at last year's US Open, signaled the end of her own doubles career as well.

"When Serena retired I retired from doubles as well. When you have Serena Williams as a partner you have seen the glory at the mountaintop, you can't go any higher! Sorry I don't have better news," Venus Williams said at the time.

While answering fan questions on her YouTube channel, the former World No. 1 was asked whether she would team up with Opelka for mixed doubles at this year's US Open.

In response, Venus Williams reiterated that she won't play doubles anymore.

"That’s a long way away. It’d be two big serves and that’d be a lot of fun but I think Reilly should focus on the singles. And I’m actually retired from doubles," she said.

The 43-year-old asserted that having achieved the pinnacle of doubles tennis alongside the 23-time Grand Slam champion, she has accomplished everything she wanted to in the format.

"I keep saying it and no one believes me but I’ve seen the mountaintop, played with the best, played with Serena and it doesn’t get much better than that. And as much as I’d love to play with lots of people, including one of my friends Reilly, I think I’ve done it all in doubles,” she added.

Venus Williams' decision comes as no surprise, given the immensely successful partnership she enjoyed with Serena Williams. Together, they clinched a remarkable 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and maintained an unbeaten record in Major doubles finals.

Venus Williams set to face Madison Keys at Canadian Open 2023

Venus Williams at Wimbledon 2023

Following her first-round exit from the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Venus Williams will make her return to the court at the 2023 Canadian Open. The American received a wildcard into the main draw of the WTA 1000 event.

The American will be up against compatriot Madison Keys in her opening match on Monday, August 7. Keys leads 3-2 in head-to-head against Williams, having won their most recent clash in the 2019 Cincinnati Open quarterfinals in straight sets.

In the lead-up to the event in Montreal, the seven-time Grand Slam champion shared a clip of herself working hard on the court. Her father, Richard Williams, could be heard providing guidance in the background.

"Vee, on the backhand. It's unbelievable power from the backhand. On the forehand, turn your shoulder a little bit more on the forehand," he can be heard saying.

Montréal 🔜💙



Can u guys guess who is giving Vee tips at her practice session?! 🥺



She is working! Can u guys guess who is giving Vee tips at her practice session?!

Should Venus Williams emerge victorious against Keys, she will take on the winner of the match between Jasmine Paolini and Donna Vekic in the second round.

