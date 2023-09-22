Frances Tiafoe has teased Taylor Fritz on his recent fashion runway debut ahead of the Laver Cup.

Following his 2023 US Open quarterfinal exit, Fritz took up a modeling gig at the New York Fashion Week. He walked the runway for French luxury fashion house Hermes, donning their Men’s Winter 2023 collection.

Fritz has now landed in Vancouver, Canada, for the upcoming Laver Cup. The American, who was highly praised by the tennis world for his striking fashion show debut, stated that he expects his colleagues to poke fun at him for taking up the gig.

The World No. 8 explained that he previously ridiculed his compatriot and Laver Cup teammate Frances Tiafoe for attending the New York Fashion Week after his US Open semifinal run last year.

“I feel like I might get made fun of, to be honest, but we'll see. I think last year I gave Frances a lot of sh*t for doing the whole Fashion Week thing and I think I'm going to get it back in return this year," Taylor Fritz said.

During a recent Laver Cup press conference, Frances Tiafoe was promptly asked how he reacted to Fritz’s new side hustle. The World No. 11 joked that he has been mocking his compatriot since.

“I have been ripping him,” Tiafoe joked.

He, however, then admitted to being impressed by the 2022 Indian Wells champion and dissected his walk.

“Not really. Honestly, I have been showing him love. He actually looked good when he was walking,” Tiafoe said.

“He was walking really fast. He usually doesn't walk that fast. He looked great. I mean, the outfit was great. Super serious, which he holds a serious face most of the time, so that was all right,” he added. “Yeah, he looked good. I've got to give credit where it's due.”

Frances Tiafoe hilariously said that he is now expecting Taylor Fritz to gift him a Hermes suit.

“I just need a Hermes suit whenever he's ready. That's all it is,” he said.

Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz will look to retain Team World's Laver Cup title in 2023

Team Europe and Team World at Laver Cup 2023

Team World won their maiden Laver Cup title last year after four initial failed attempts against Team Europe.

Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Tommy Paul, who were a part of last year’s winning team, will be seen representing Team World this year as well. Ben Shelton, Fransisco Cerundolo, and alternates Christopher Eubanks and Milos Raonic will complete the lineup.

Team Europe, meanwhile, will have Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Gael Monfils, Arthur Fils, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Hubert Hurkacz fighting for the coveted title.

The three-day event is scheduled to take place at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena from Friday, September 22 to Saturday, September 24.

“Maybe we might be the favorites this year with winning last year and we have such a strong team, but we can't be thinking like that because it's probably going to come down to the wire either way, so we have to treat it like it's all the other years,” Taylor Fritz said ahead of the tournament.