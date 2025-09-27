"I said 'Stop talking to me like a 5-year-old'" - Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker reveals how he 'made her blood boil' during tennis session

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker are one of the tennis world’s best known couples. However, Decker recently revealed that the duo don't often play tennis together while recalling how the US Open champion made her ‘blood boil’ during a session.Roddick and Decker first began dating in 2007, when the American was on top of the tennis world. The couple got engaged in 2008 and were married a year later. Over the years, the two stars have kept their relationship fairly private while sharing occasional glimpses of their day-to-day life together.Most recently, Brooklyn Decker made an appearance on the Whine Down podcast. During the episode, she was asked if she often plays tennis with Andy Roddick. In response, the actress highlighted that the couple has gone out onto the courts together only twice over the past two decades, saying,“Two memorable, memorable sessions. The first one I broke a racket.”Decker then went on to recall the hilarious story of the first time they played tennis together, saying,“So we were playing tennis, he gets this racket with a very big head on it, so I guess I don't miss, and he tapes up the grip so it's really beefy, I don't know. And he starts pointing and he goes ‘just point at the ball, point to where you want it to go, and then hit and the ball will go there'. He's talking to me with this tone which did not go well. So I said ‘can you stop talking to me like a five-year old’, it still makes my blood boil.”While Roddick might not be enjoying tennis sessions with his wife, the American has continued to stay closely associated with the sport since his retirement, playing exhibition matches and taking on the role of an analyst.Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker enjoy baseball outing togetherDecker and Roddick pose together (Image Source: Getty)While Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker might not play tennis together, the couple did try their hand at another sport alongside each other. In October 2024, Decker bet the tennis star that she could slide headfirst into second base on a pitch despite not having any prior experience playing baseball.The duo tested out her theory and Decker shared glimpses of their outing on Instagram, writing,“Not that hard.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAndy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker first met after the tennis star reached out to the actress when he saw her host a Sports Illustrated football show. While Decker didn't initially show interest, the couple eventually began dating and quickly hit it off. Since getting married in 2009, Roddick and Decker have welcomed two children.