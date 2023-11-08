"I saw, did and learned so much" - Iga Swiatek reflects on 2023 season after WTA Finals win

Iga Swiatek has signed off on her 2023 season with a heartfelt message of gratitude following her triumph at the WTA Finals.

On Monday, November 6, Swiatek defeated Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-0 in the final to clinch her maiden WTA Finals title. The 22-year-old's victory allowed her to reclaim the top spot in the rankings from Aryna Sabalenka and secure the year-end World No. 1 ranking for the second consecutive year.

The Pole has had an exceptional season, securing a tour-leading six titles in 2023. Furthermore, her impressive consistency shone through as she reached the semifinals in 12 of the 17 tour-level events she competed in during the year.

The World No. 1 clinched her first title of the season at the WTA 500 Qatar Open, defeating Pegula in the final in straight sets. She maintained her dominance during the clay season, successfully defending her title in Stuttgart as well as the French Open, securing her fourth Grand Slam title.

Subsequently, the Pole defeated Laura Siegemund in the final to win her home tournament, the Poland Open. After a shock fourth-round exit from the US Open, a resurgent Swiatek claimed her first WTA 1000 title of the season at the China Open before triumphing at the WTA Finals. She notched up 68 match wins this season, the highest tally since Serena Williams' 79 wins in 2013.

Iga Swiatek recently took to social media and reflected on her experiences over the past year before embarking on a well-deserved vacation.

"What a season that was… I saw, did and learned so much. Before I’ll start my much needed vacation, I would like to leave here some words of appreciation, gratitude and some thoughts," Iga Swiatek captioned her post on Instagram.

The World No. 1 extended her heartfelt gratitude to her team, expressing her appreciation for their unwavering support through both the highs and lows of the season.

"I would like to thank my team. I wouldn’t be in this place without you. I want to thank everyone who supports me every day through the ups and downs of every season," she added.

Iga Swiatek: "I want to thank the amazing women I compete with on tour"

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 US Open

Iga Swiatek also reserved words of gratitude for her fellow competitors, acknowledging their role in inspiring her to be a better player. She highlighted the significance of the unique stories each of them brings to the sport and expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to compete alongside them on the court.

"And last but not least… I want to thank the amazing women I compete with on tour. Thanks to you, I constantly want to be a better player. Every one of us has our own story and we can tell those stories together through our sport. I’m grateful for you and for this opportunity," Iga Swiatek posted.

The Pole signed off with an inspirational message, writing:

"The best things happen to us when… we stop chasing them. #almostoff."

After holding the World No. 1 position for eight weeks, Aryna Sabalenka will now conclude the year as the World No. 2 due to Swiatek's ascent back to the top. This marks the Belarusian's fourth consecutive top-10 finish.