"I saw a little weakness there" - When Andre Agassi revealed one of his earliest phone calls with Steffi Graf 

In an interview back in 2009, Andre Agassi spoke about one of his earlier phone calls with Steffi Graf before they started dating, revealing how he knew she was ready to break up with her then boyfriend.

The two are among the most adored tennis couples of all time and have been together since 1999. They got married in 2001 and have two kids together.

While talking to the Today Show on CNN, Andre Agassi spoke about the details of his call with Steffi Graf, who had been in a relationship with racecar driver Michael Bartels for several years at that point.

The American said that he had one of the best lines ever in his conversation with the German, saying that 'six years is a long time', referring to how long she had been with Bartels. Graf responded by saying 'Yes it is' after a pause, which made Agassi believe he saw a little weakness in her and that he could get together with her soon if things went his way.

"I had a phone call with her, you know. Since she had a boyfriend for 6 years, I think I had one of the best lines ever in this conversation because she was giving me no inroads at all. There's a pause in the phone and I just said, 'Six years is a long time', and there's another pause and she went, 'Yes it is', and I went, 'Ah, I saw a little weakness there,'" Andre Agassi said.

"I was depressed"- Andre Agassi on why he took drugs

Speaking further during the interview, Andre Agassi spoke about his drug consumption, stating that he did so only because he was depressed as he found himself in a life he didn't want to be in.

"Well, I was depressed, that's really the big reason. I found myself in a life I didn't want to be in. I was doing something that I hated, that I hadn't chosen for myself. I was in a marriage I didn't want to be in and you know, I was depressed. No energy, pulling out of tournaments, and here's something that comes along and offers me an escape, and I do it, Agassi said.

The former World No. 1 also revealed that he thought of quitting tennis numerous times but did not have the strength to do so.

"I thought of quitting many times and it was just hard for me. I never quite had the strength to quit, I wanted to continue in some way. I had this conflict and I thought 'Maybe this will just remove the choice for me'. It's like wishing yourself injury on court," he added.

