"I saw Novak Djokovic's true level of tennis after breaking his serve" - Tomas Machac reflects on challenging Serb to three sets at Dubai

World No. 79 Tomas Machac recently looked back at challenging Novak Djokovic to three sets at the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Djokovic and Machac first met on the tour in the first round of the ATP 500 tournament in Dubai back in February. The Czech displayed some excellent shotmaking and often put the Serb under pressure during the match, but the 24-time Grand Slam champion eventually held off the furious challenge and won 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(1).

Tomas Machac recently spoke with Punto de Break about going three sets against a player like Novak Djokovic. He recalled seeing the World No. 1's 'true level of tennis' after breaking his serve to tie the match in the third set.

"I knew that I had the level to compete against the best, but it is always special to face a legend like Novak, the best player. After the first set I started to feel the ball much better, to have a lot of confidence in my game. In the third set I lost 4-2 or 3-1, I don't remember, but I was able to break serve and tie the match," the Czech said.

"That's when I saw Novak's true level of tennis after breaking his serve. I didn't have any opportunity to get close to his serve, not even in the tiebreak, I was always the one in tow," he added. "He saw it, he felt it and that's why he's the best: even when you start playing better, he's able to find another gear."

Machac then talked about how playing against the Serb was a 'great experience' for him because it demonstrated that he had the level to compete against the 'best player of all time.'

"It was a great experience for me, I showed myself that I have the level to play against, I would say, the best of all time," he said.

Djokovic then overcame Tallon Griekspoor and Hubert Hurkacz in the following two rounds of the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships before falling 4-6, 4-6 to Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals.

A look into Novak Djokovic's title wins in 2023

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic had a fantastic 2023 season, winning seven titles and reclaiming the World No. 1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz.

The Serb won three Grand Slam tournaments this year — the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open, as well as the Adelaide International 1, two ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Cincinnati and Paris, and the year-ending ATP Finals.

The 36-year-old began his 400th week atop the ATP Rankings following his heroics in Turin, which marked his record-extending eighth year-end No. 1 finish. He was also aiming for the Davis Cup glory for Serbia but fell short after losing to eventual champions Italy in the semifinals.

