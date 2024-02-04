Tennis power couple Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf shared their excitement ahead of their match at the Pickleball Slam, assuring fans that they were fully prepared to win the contest.

The second edition of the Pickleball Slam will see Agassi team up with Graf to take on John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova in a best-of-three mixed doubles match in South Florida, USA this Sunday, February 4.

Speaking ahead of the event, Agassi said that fans could bet on him and Graf to win Pickleball Slam 2.

"We are here excited and we believe we are ready. So I say if you have to bet or if you want to bet, bet on us," Agassi said in an interview ahead of the match posted on Instagram.

Graf added that the duo were very excited to take on McEnroe and Sharapova.

"Couldn't agree more. We have been working hard in the last few months. We are really ready to go and excited to playing with John (McEnroe) and Maria (Sharapova) So it should be a lot of fun," Graf said.

Agassi, Graf, McEnroe and Sharapova have a combined 42 singles Grand Slam wins in tennis, making the pickleball clash between the two teams an exciting affair. They will be joined by former players Jack Sock and James Blake, as they captain the Agassi-Graf and McEnroe-Sharapova teams respectively.

Andre Agassi, who has won eight Grand Slams, will make his second appearance at the exhibition event having bagged $1 million in the event's inaugural edition last year. The American reiterated that all preparation has been completed to excel at the mixed-doubles clash.

"The homework has already been done for this match. So it is all about peaking at the right time. We have got a fun day planned for the rest of today. We will get a practice and be ready to go," Andre Agassi said when asked about the plan for the day ahead of the pickleball match.

Graf is competing at the Pickleball Slam on a competitive basis for the first time ever. The 22-time Grand Slam winner detailed her experience of getting ready for this year's event.

"You know last year I was trying to support him and get him ready for it, playing a little bit, didn't take it very serious. The last few months have been very different for me you know just to get into the physical shape and switching my brain a little bit from tennis to pickleball," Graf said.

Andre Agassi's team beat John McEnroe's squad in Pickleball Slam 2023

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi watch the Leo Santa Cruz-Jose Cayetano featherweight bout in 2015

Andre Agassi's team beat John McEnroe's team in a three-set doubles match at the Pickleball Slam in 2023. Agassi teamed up with countryman Andy Roddick to beat McEnroe and Michael Chang During the first edition of the Pickleball Slam held in April last year.

The Slam's format included two singles matches and a doubles match. The doubles match was worth two points in the final score, while the singles match fetched one point. While McEnroe defeated Agassi 15-13, 16-14 in the first singles match, Roddick beat Chang 15-10, 15-10 in the second.

The deciding doubles match saw Agassi and Roddick edge past McEnroe and Chang with a 21-15, 21-23, 12-10 scoreline.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi