"I won't say goodbye until she says goodbye"- Martina Navratilova on Serena Williams' retirement

Following what was probably Serena Williams' last match of her career at the 2022 US Open, tennis legend Martina Navratilova refused to bid adieu to the star.

After losing to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic on a memorable night in New York, Serena Williams bid farewell to the US Open and her brilliant career that has spanned a quarter century.

The six-time champion at Flushing Meadows lost her third-round clash 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1. The match will likely mark the end of a 27-year professional career that featured 23 major singles victories. However, Williams hasn't officially confirmed her retirement.

In view of that, legendary tennis player Martina Navratilova took to Twitter to pay tribute to the star, but she refused to say goodbye to her until Williams did so herself.

"What a match , what an Open, what a career! Epic!!! But I won’t say goodbye until Serena says goodbye," Navartilova wrote.

"I wouldn't be Serena, if there wasn't Venus, so thank you Venus"- Serena Williams

The 40-year-old paid tribute to her parents, her team and particularly her sister Venus Williams in her on-court interview, claiming that without her sister, she wouldn't be the tennis player she is.

"It all started with my parents and they deserved everything. So, I'm really grateful for them. And I wouldn't be Serena, there wasn't Venus. So thank you Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed," Williams said.

"You guys were amazing today. I tried, Alija played a little bit better. Thank you. Daddy! I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh my god. Just everyone that's here that's been on my side so many years, decades. Oh my gosh, literally decades," she added.

She continued by expressing gratitude to all of her family members, including her husband and daughter, as well as to everyone who has supported her ever since her career started.

"Just everyone from Jill to Isha to my sister Lyn, to my husband, Olympia, to Jarmere, everyone in that box there today," Williams said, adding, "Alexis, Kristy, Derrick. It's been a fun ride. It's been the most incredible ride and journey I've ever been on, I mean, in my life. I'm just so grateful to every single person that's ever said, Go, Serena, in their life. I'm just so grateful. Yeah, I mean, you got me here."

Lastly, Serena Williams refused to make any promises in response to a request to reconsider her stance on retirement.

"I mean, I'm literally playing my way into this and getting better, I should have started sooner this year. I don't think so, but you never know [about reconsidering retirement] but you never know, I don't know," Williams concluded.

