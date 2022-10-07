"I have to see him again, I forgot to ask him to sign my match jersey" - Ghanaian footballer Kasim Nuhu hopes for a second meeting with Roger Federer

After forgetting to have Roger Federer autograph his jersey during their last meeting, Kasim Nuhu hopes to get it done when he meets the tennis legend again.

Nuhu is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays for Swiss football giant FC Basel, on loan from Bundesliga club 1899 Hoffenheim. The 27-year-old is a big fan of the former World No. 1 and was fortunate enough to meet him during FC Basel's Europa Conference League victory over CSKA Moscow in August.

In a conversation with ghanasoccernet, the footballer spoke about his love for tennis and raved about Federer's one-handed backhand as it steered him to root for the Swiss maestro.

"I love tennis, it started in Ghana. In Spain, I regularly watched tennis on TV and Federer became my favourite because he hits the backhand one-handed. It's all happened to me since then," he said.

Nuhu was also hoping for another meeting to ask Federer to autograph his match jersey.

"I have to see him again. I forgot to ask him to sign my match jersey," he added.

The recently retired legend, who was born in Basel, has been a huge fan of FC Basel since childhood.

"I spent that whole night crying" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on how Roger Federer's retirement affected him

Roger Federer and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2019 Laver Cup.

Roger Federer's retirement at the Laver Cup was one of the most teary-eyed ceremonies of the year and Stefanos Tsitsipas was present in London to witness it first-hand.

Tsitsipas, who was a part of Team Europe alongside Roger Federer and the rest of the Big 3, recently spoke about how the former World No. 1's farewell deeply affected him.

The Greek is currently plying his trade at the Astana Open. In his press conference in Kazakhstan's capital city, he reminisced about the Swiss maestro's farewell and spoke about how he shed tears the whole night as he tried to process Federer's retirement.

"I spent that whole night crying, this is true. What surprised me the most was the emotion I felt the next morning. You think that downloading at night would be enough, but it was incredible to see me crying that morning while having breakfast,” he remembered.

The 24-year-old looked back fondly at some of the memories they spent together and also wished to have a retirement like Federer's in the future.

“All the beautiful moments that we spent together began to happen to me, that is the most beautiful thing that I take away after sharing with him a moment as special as his retirement. I hope one day I can have a retirement like this,” he said.

