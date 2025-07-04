"I don't see anyone who can challenge Carlos Alcaraz" - Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni makes bold Wimbledon prediction ft. Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz has received appreciation from Rafael Nadal's uncle-cum-ex-coach, Toni Nadal, as the latter made bold predictions about Wimbledon. The Spaniard is gearing up to compete in the third round of the tournament.

Alcaraz was last seen in action on Saturday, July 2, at Centre Court, where he locked horns with Oliver Tarvet in the second round. He dominated the clash and progressed to the next round by defeating his contender in straight sets. He is now preparing to compete in the tournament's third round, slated for July 4 against Jan-Lennard Struff.

While Alcaraz was busy pursuing his quest of defending the title for the third time, Nadal's uncle and ex-coach, Toni, analyzed the Spaniard's game and heaped praise on him in his recent column for El Pais. He lauded Alcaraz's skills, calling him the 'star of the year,' and along with this, he made a bold prediction about the tournament, stating that the only players with the chance of defeating Carlos Alcaraz are Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic.

"I don't see anyone who can seriously challenge him. Alcaraz also possesses, as he has demonstrated over the last two years, the almost perfect conditions to perform with ease on the London turf. As if that weren't enough, the Murcian player arrived at the tournament brimming with morale and confidence after his epic comeback in the Roland Garros final and his recent triumph at Queen's," wrote Toni Nadal.

He added:

"Without a doubt, Carlos is the star of the year and the man to beat. The only two players who could possibly catch him along the way are the current number one, Jannik Sinner, and seven-time Wimbledon champion, Novak Djokovic."

Jannik Sinner lauds Carlos Alcaraz amid ongoing Wimbledon

After competing in the first round of Wimbledon against Luca Nordi on July 1, Jannik Sinner shared his honest opinion about Carlos Alcaraz. Highlighting his qualities, the Italian reflected on his younger days, stating that the Spaniard had the talent of being a top player ever since the start.

Talking about his game, Sinner said:

“There are some players who you can tell have something special. Carlos already had these qualities when he was younger and we played in the Challengers. You can see it immediately from the sound of the ball, from the way he moves."

Sinner further spoke about him becoming a top player, saying:

"I knew that he would definitely become a top player, while I wasn't sure about myself. And now we've split the last six Slams. It's also good for the new generations, where everyone has their own style of play and you have to adapt."

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner were last seen competing at the final round of the French Open, where the former overwhelmed the Italian and grabbed the title.

