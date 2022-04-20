"I don't see anything, please tell me what to do" - Novak Djokovic screams at coach during training session

A recent article published by Sport.rs claims Novak Djokovic shouted out in frustration on multiple occasions during a recent practice session ahead of the Serbia Open.

Djokovic was training with Aslan Karatsev, with members of the former's support and coaching staff in attendance. The conditions prevalent were extremely windy, causing clay particles to fly around, which reportedly upset the World No. 1.

"I don't see anything," the Serb complained.

As per the reports, Karatsev did not endure much of a problem while returning shots even though the wind played spoilsport. Djokovic, on the other hand, wasn't one bit pleased about his returns, bellowing out in frustration to coach Goran Ivanisevic at one point.

"Please, tell me what to do," Djokovic shouted at Ivanišević.

"Bring me a towel after every point, clay flies in my eyes non-stop" - Novak Djokovic to physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic during the training session

Goran Ivanisevic was the only member of the World No. 1's team who was allowed to communicate with the star player as everybody else was reduced to mere onlookers.

It was also reported that Djokovic would insist on repeating the point in the same manner if he made any errors. In one instance, he strongly requested his physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic to bring him a towel after each point in order to wipe off the clay particles from his eyes and face.

"Bring me a towel after every point," the Serb said this to his physiotherapist Miljan Amanović. "Clay flies in my eyes non-stop."

Soon, the crowds around the practice court started to increase, with more fans keen to catch a glimpse of the World No. 1. Despite the attention from the masses, it was reported that the Serb struggled to compose his nerves as stress and anxiety got the better of him.

The 20-time Major champion has endured a strange campaign so far this year, having only featured in four matches in four months. Out of those four, he faced defeat in two, including his opening-round exit at the hands of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The Serb's unvaccinated status not only got him deported from Australia without playing a single match in any event, but it also prevented him from participating in the Indian Wells and Miami Masters.

The United States of America isn't allowing unvaccinated athletes into the country, and it remains to be seen if they will reverse their rules ahead of the US Open later this year.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee