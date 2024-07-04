Coco Gauff's coach Brad Gilbert has expressed his belief that Gauff would have triumphed at the 2024 French Open if Naomi Osaka had managed to upset eventual champion Iga Swiatek in their second-round clash. His remarks have not gone down well with tennis fans.

Gauff faced Swiatek in the semifinals of the French Open, entering the match with only one win in 11 attempts against the World No. 1. The Pole dominated the encounter, claiming a 6-2, 6-4 victory to extend her remarkable winning record against the American to 11-1.

However, the American wouldn't have had to face Swiatek if Naomi Osaka had managed to close out a stunning win over the World No. 1 in the second round. Osaka even held a match point during the riveting contest, but the Pole displayed her resilience by battling past the former World No. 1 to claim a 7-6 (1), 1-6, 7-5 victory.

While commentating on Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner's blockbuster second-round clash at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, Brad Gilbert asserted that, if Naomi Osaka had defeated Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff would have won her maiden French Open title.

"Let me tell you if Naomi wins that match point against Iga at Roland Garros, Coco was winning that tournament," Gilbert said.

Fans did not take kindly to Gilbert's suggestion, with many of them emphasizing that his mindset reflects a lack of faith in Gauff's ability to beat the World No. 1 on her own.

"If coco beat iga herself she could've won too but i guess her coach doesnt even consider it lol," one fan commented.

"I see why Coco has such a loser mentality when it comes to Iga... her own coach thinks the only way she could have won is if someone else beat Iga for her," another fan chimed in.

"Coco needs to change that sh*tty coach ASAP. He's literally dragging her down. It sounds like "Well she can't beat Iga herself, so we have to count on others players to do the job,"" said another.

Others, meanwhile, put their own spin on Gilbert's argument, claiming that Coco Gauff wouldn't have won her maiden Major title at the 2023 US Open if Jelena Ostapenko hadn't upset the defending champion Swiatek in the fourth round.

"And if Iga beats Ostapenko at US Open, Coco would still be slamless," a fan posted.

"Well If Iga hadn't lost to Penko in USO'23, she would have six slams right now. Same logic," another fan wrote.

"Coco's team admitting the only reason she won US Open is because Penko peaked and took out Iga... We all know, but glad they admit it on air too," said yet another.

Some fans also extended their sympathy to Coco Gauff for being "set up" for ridicule by her own coach.

"Feel bad for Coco getting set up by her coach on national TV," a fan commented.

"He just went on national TV to say his player can't beat IGA what a shame," another fan chimed in.

Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff to take on Sonay Kartal in 3R; Iga Swiatek set for Petra Martic clash in 2R as Naomi Osaka crashes out

Iga Swiatek (L) and Coco Gauff (Source: Getty)

Both Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek are enjoying success during their respective campaigns at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Swiatek commenced her quest for her sixth Grand Slam title with a commanding 6-3, 6-4 win over Sofia Kenin.

The World No. 1 will face Petra Martic in the second round. Swiatek enjoys a perfect 3-0 record against Martic, having defeated the Croatian 6-2-7-5 in their most recent clash at last year's grasscourt Major.

Coco Gauff is delivering a strong campaign at SW19, with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Caroline Dolhide in her tournament opener, followed by a 6-2, 6-1 triumph against Anca Todoni. Up next, the American will battle it out against qualifier Sonay Kartal for a place in the fourth round.

Naomi Osaka, meanwhile, crashed out of the Major with a resounding loss to Emma Navarro. Although the former World No. 1 claimed a 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 win over Diane Parry in her opening match, she failed to replicate her winning performance against Navarro, suffering a 6-4, 6-1 defeat.

