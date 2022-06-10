×
"I see green, I know this is a Wimbledon hint" - Tennis fans react to Serena Williams' latest cryptic social media update

Tennis fans on social media are speculating if Serena Williams will get a wildcard for Wimbledon 2022.
Shyam Kamal
Modified Jun 10, 2022 11:24 PM IST

A single-line message from Serena Williams has proved enough to drive her fans on social media into a frenzy, showing once again why she is the most popular tennis player on the face of the planet.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion's latest Instagram post, where she announced to her fans that something huge was on the cards, has since led to widespread speculation about her tennis future.

Although the former World No. 1 made no such allusions, users on Twitter have read between the lines and are unshakable in the belief that she will be granted a wildcard for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships shortly.

It could simply be wishful thinking on their part, seeing as the 40-year-old hasn't played any competitive tennis since last year's Wimbledon. Williams is still recovering from the hamstring injury she sustained in her opener at the tournament, and has missed the last three Grand Slams on the trot.

A few fans chose to remain cautiously optimistic, pointing out that the tease could turn out to be about her clothing line or another line of NFTs. Others, meanwhile, have also speculated that it could be a pregnancy announcement. But for the most part, the wildcard for Wimbledon is at the very top of the list when it comes to what fans think the impending announcement could be.

"I see green, I know this is a Wimbledon hint," one fan declared.
I see green, I know this is a Wimbledon hint. 🌱🧘🏻‍♀️ twitter.com/godzandmonster…
watch it be some kind of banana nft twitter.com/godzandmonster…
"Forget 24. This is about baby 2," another account predicted
Forget 24. This is about baby 2❤️ twitter.com/godzandmonster…
I don't want to rejoice myself yet so until an official announcement, I'll pretend that it's related to her clothing line. 🫣 twitter.com/godzandmonster…
"Read the caption and THINK. Bananas are what? Yellow. Also the colour of the dress [Serena Williams] wore when she won her first GS, so she’s nostalgic and reminiscent of the times she won a slam. A lot of green behind her - why is that? Green grass courts = Wimbledon 2022 = 24! = SHE’S COMING," one user wrote.
Read the caption and THINK. Bananas are what? Yellow. Also the colour of the dress she wore when she won her first GS, so she’s nostalgic and reminiscent of the times she won a slam. A lot of green behind her - why is that? Green grass courts = Wimbledon 2022 = 24! = SHE’S COMING twitter.com/godzandmonster…
This is gonna end up being the teaser for the launch of a new line of banana daiquiri mix or something, we just know it... twitter.com/godzandmonster…
serena liking tiktok comments about the rumored wimbledon wildcard… eye eye eye eye just wanna smoke a little #Percolator https://t.co/d1TErIJHHT
she's standing in front of a banana tree and her caption has the word "bananas" so where exactly did Wimbledon come into this? twitter.com/godzandmonster…
"Serena is heavily teasing her wimbledon participation… this teasing is so much fun like it’s so much better than Patrick’s corny academy promos where she looks miserable practicing. Serena’s new formula will gift her the next Slam," a fan tweeted.
serena is heavily teasing her wimbledon participation… this teasing is so much fun like it’s so much better than patrick’s corny academy promos where she looks miserable practicing. serena’s new formula will gift her the next slam 🏆 https://t.co/HZ3ujAbpdd
Don’t know who being more delusional between Serena and Naomi fans. Both not playing Wimbledon.🧍🏾‍♂️🫤 https://t.co/cAWkWUBcnc
serena liking comments about the Wimbledon WC knowing full well she’s not taking one.. she’s something else 💀 https://t.co/zJc56XdKC2

Serena Williams looks to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles

Serena Williams needs to win one more Major to match Margaret Court's all-time record.
Assuming Serena Williams does indeed get a wildcard for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, she will be looking to equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

The American has already won the most Majors in the Open Era with 23 to her name so far, one more than Steffi Graf and Rafael Nadal's haul of 22. The former World No. 1 will also be looking to win her eighth title at the tournament, one step closer to matching Martina Navratilova's record haul of nine trophies at SW19.

