"I see why I wasn't getting a text back" - Christopher Eubanks, Jessica Pegula & others hilariously react to Coco Gauff's Florida trip

Coco Gauff's Florida vacation trip has garnered light-hearted reactions from fellow tennis players, Christopher Eubanks, Jessica Pegula, and American influencer Paige Lorenze. The World No. 2 American star had been enjoying her time off ahead of the 2025 Canadian Open, the WTA 1000 event in Montreal.Coco Gauff has been impressive in 2025, having won her second major title at the French Open. The 21-year-old also became the youngest woman player to reach three major clay court tournament finals - the Italian Open, the Madrid Open, and the French Open.However, after a disappointing first-round exit at the 2025 Wimbledon, the youngster has taken a much-needed break from tennis. Gauff recently shared an Instagram post which featured scenic shots from her Florida trip. In the caption, she wrote:&quot;just a floridian pisces in her natural habitat 🧜🏾‍♀️✨&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer Instagram post attracted responses from fellow American player Christopher Eubanks, who shared:&quot;I see why I wasn’t getting a text back now lol&quot;To which Gauff replied,&quot;@chris_eubanks96 was in zen mode 🧘‍♀️&quot;In another comment, Eubanks added:&quot;Repost?&quot;To which the World No. 2 replied:&quot;@chris_eubanks96 yeah lol I forgot to include some photos.&quot;Last year's US Open runner-up Jessica Pegula also expressed her reaction to Gauff's pictures, adding:&quot;So cute.&quot;Her reaction received Coco Gauff's reply sans words:&quot;@jpegula ❤️❤️❤️&quot;Lifestyle and fashion content influencer and entrepreneur, Paige Lorenze, also reacted to Gauff's vacation post with multiple emojis, adding:&quot;😍😍😍😍&quot;Screenshot of Coco Gauff's Instagram post featuring Christopher Eubanks, Jessica Pegula, and Paige Lorenze's comments | Source: IG/cocogauffFocusing on her on-court action, at the upcoming 2025 Canadian Open, Gauff will compete as the No.1 seed as Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from the tournament due to fatigue.Coco Gauff reflects on her mental space during her transition from winning the French Open to the Wimbledon lossCoco Gauff at Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: GettyJust days after her memorable French Open triumph, Coco Gauff suffered a shock loss in her first-round match against Ukrainian player Dayana Yastremska in straight sets at Wimbledon.During her post-match press conference on July 2, 2025, Gauff reflected on how she felt overwhelmed after winning the 2025 French Open and the mental challenges of getting back into another major tournament.&quot;I think a bit of both. I feel like mentally I was a bit overwhelmed with everything that came afterwards. I didn’t feel like I had enough time to celebrate and also get back into it. But it’s the first time in this experience. Coming off a win and having to play at Wimbledon. I definitely learned a lot of what I would and would not do again,&quot; Gauff shared (0:33 onwards).Along with her ten singles titles, Gauff has also won nine doubles titles, including the 2024 French Open.