  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "I see why I wasn't getting a text back" - Christopher Eubanks, Jessica Pegula & others hilariously react to Coco Gauff's Florida trip

"I see why I wasn't getting a text back" - Christopher Eubanks, Jessica Pegula & others hilariously react to Coco Gauff's Florida trip

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Jul 25, 2025 17:01 GMT
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff [L], Christopher Eubanks [M], and Jessica Pegula [R] | Source: Getty Images

Coco Gauff's Florida vacation trip has garnered light-hearted reactions from fellow tennis players, Christopher Eubanks, Jessica Pegula, and American influencer Paige Lorenze. The World No. 2 American star had been enjoying her time off ahead of the 2025 Canadian Open, the WTA 1000 event in Montreal.

Ad

Coco Gauff has been impressive in 2025, having won her second major title at the French Open. The 21-year-old also became the youngest woman player to reach three major clay court tournament finals - the Italian Open, the Madrid Open, and the French Open.

However, after a disappointing first-round exit at the 2025 Wimbledon, the youngster has taken a much-needed break from tennis. Gauff recently shared an Instagram post which featured scenic shots from her Florida trip. In the caption, she wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"just a floridian pisces in her natural habitat 🧜🏾‍♀️✨"
Ad

Her Instagram post attracted responses from fellow American player Christopher Eubanks, who shared:

"I see why I wasn’t getting a text back now lol"

To which Gauff replied,

"@chris_eubanks96 was in zen mode 🧘‍♀️"

In another comment, Eubanks added:

"Repost?"

To which the World No. 2 replied:

"@chris_eubanks96 yeah lol I forgot to include some photos."

Last year's US Open runner-up Jessica Pegula also expressed her reaction to Gauff's pictures, adding:

Ad
"So cute."

Her reaction received Coco Gauff's reply sans words:

"@jpegula ❤️❤️❤️"

Lifestyle and fashion content influencer and entrepreneur, Paige Lorenze, also reacted to Gauff's vacation post with multiple emojis, adding:

"😍😍😍😍"
Screenshot of Coco Gauff&#039;s Instagram post featuring Christopher Eubanks, Jessica Pegula, and Paige Lorenze&#039;s comments | Source: IG/cocogauff
Screenshot of Coco Gauff's Instagram post featuring Christopher Eubanks, Jessica Pegula, and Paige Lorenze's comments | Source: IG/cocogauff

Focusing on her on-court action, at the upcoming 2025 Canadian Open, Gauff will compete as the No.1 seed as Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from the tournament due to fatigue.

Ad

Coco Gauff reflects on her mental space during her transition from winning the French Open to the Wimbledon loss

Coco Gauff at Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty
Coco Gauff at Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Just days after her memorable French Open triumph, Coco Gauff suffered a shock loss in her first-round match against Ukrainian player Dayana Yastremska in straight sets at Wimbledon.

Ad

During her post-match press conference on July 2, 2025, Gauff reflected on how she felt overwhelmed after winning the 2025 French Open and the mental challenges of getting back into another major tournament.

"I think a bit of both. I feel like mentally I was a bit overwhelmed with everything that came afterwards. I didn’t feel like I had enough time to celebrate and also get back into it. But it’s the first time in this experience. Coming off a win and having to play at Wimbledon. I definitely learned a lot of what I would and would not do again," Gauff shared (0:33 onwards).
Ad

youtube-cover

Along with her ten singles titles, Gauff has also won nine doubles titles, including the 2024 French Open.

About the author
Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur

Twitter icon

Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications