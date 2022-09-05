"I see No. 1 next to his name and I see 23 next to mine, that doesn't change anything for me" - Nick Kyrgios after beating Daniil Medvedev in US Open 4R

After putting in a clinical performance to oust World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the US Open fourth round, Nick Kyrgios said that rankings meant nothing to him.

The Aussie was ranked 25th in the world going into the tournament but will make a comeback into the top 20 after his win over the Russian.

In his post-match press conference, Kyrgios stated that he was not fazed by Medvedev's ranking going into the match.

"I feel like tonight was another message that the rankings don't matter. I see No. 1 next to his name and I see 23 next to mine. That doesn't change anything for me," he said.

"I don't care whether I'm seeded or not," he added. "It's nice otherwise I could draw him first round. Do you know what I mean? The rankings, I mean, I don't think they mean anything."

Kyrgios added that the ranking system doesn't reward skill and form, but rather, consistency.

"I think the ranking system doesn't reward skill and form, to be honest. Over a certain period of time, it definitely rewards consistency, more so. I've played 12 events. Some of the people in front of me have played 32. Obviously it's almost impossible for me to be higher ranked unless I'm going deep like this in tournaments," he said. "The rankings for me doesn't really matter."

"I'm just super proud of the performance because there was really a time where I didn't think I was capable of producing and doing this any more" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios celebrates his win against Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 US Open - Day 7

In his post-match presser, Nick Kyrgios stated that he was "super proud" of his performance against Daniil Medvedev on Sunday. In the same breath, however, the Aussie said he was relieved the match was over because of the enormous pressure he was under.

"I don't know, yeah, it's a great win," Kyrgios said. "But I come off the court and I'm just almost relieved that it's over because there's just so much pressure every time I go out on court, so much expectation, so much unpredictability of what I can do."

"I just sit there in the locker room after and I'm just super proud of the performance because there was really a time where I didn't think I was capable of producing and doing this any more. I don't know. I guess I'm just more relieved. I'm just more relieved. I'm super proud, yeah," he added.

Nick Kyrgios will face another Russian, Karen Khachanov, in the quarterfinals of the US Open on Tuesday.

