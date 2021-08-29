"I see Novak Djokovic as a favorite, but I don't think it's going to be a walk" - Alex Corretja

Alex Corretja believes Novak Djokovic's path to a 21st Grand Slam title won't be easy, even though he would enter the US Open as the favorite. While speaking with Marca recently, Corretja claimed that Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev have been steadily closing the gap between themselves and Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic is one Major away from becoming the first man in more than 50 years to win the Calendar Slam. If Djokovic does win the US Open, he would also get past the joint-record Slam tally of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Given that Federer and Nadal are both missing in action at this year's US Open, Djokovic has the perfect opportunity to etch his name in tennis immortality. But while Alex Corretja considers the Serb the favorite, he reckons Zverev and Medvedev would be big threats given their improvement over the last year.

"Beware of Zverev and Medvedev, who are getting closer and closer," Corretja said. "Medvedev has already made the final in Australia and Zverev has finally realized that he is ready to win. From the outside (earlier) he gave the feeling that he did not quite believe it, but now he is convinced of it."

The Spaniard, however, believes Novak Djokovic will not be under as much pressure as he was at last year's US Open, given that he has already equaled Federer and Nadal's record.

Novak Djokovic will not be joined by Federer and Nadal at the 2021 US Open

Corretja pointed out that Djokovic was under more pressure at Wimbledon where he ended up winning his 20th Major. Corretja also feels it is a good thing the Serb returned empty-handed from the Olympics, as a win there would have increased the expectations further at New York.

"Honestly, I think he has less pressure than last year because he already has the same greats as Nadal and Federer," Corretja said. "At Wimbledon he had more pressure because he was coming from winning at Roland Garros."

"Even not having won in Tokyo could have served him well in terms of the tension he could feel from having to win everything," the Spaniard added. "He knows that he can lose and is going to go with leaden feet. He is aware that the circuit is very difficult and that players like Carreno Busta can take a medal from you."

Corretja concluded that while he sees Djokovic as the favorite, he doesn't think it will be a walk in the park for the 20-time Major champion.

"That he (Novak Djokovic) plays to five sets gives him more margin and I am sure Novak is going to be full for the US Open," Corretja said. "I see him as a favorite, but I don't think it's going to be a walk."

"The feeling is that Novak Djokovic will end up beating them" - Alex Corretja on the Big 3 GOAT debate

With Novak Djokovic having either broken or equaled all major tennis records, many believe he is already the GOAT. Djokovic is one Slam away from owning the record of most Majors, and he is also one title away from a similar feat in the Masters 1000 winners list.

The Serb broke Federer's record of most weeks as a World No. 1 earlier this year as well. As such, Corretja believes the numbers back Djokovic in the GOAT debate.

The Spaniard admitted that the final verdict of the debate can be given only after they all retire, but claimed that Djokovic holds all the aces in this regard.

"Right now, with the tie that exists, the fans opt for one or the other based on the heart," Corretja said. "The numbers, however, are what they are and Djokovic starts to be above Nadal and Federer. If he also wins in New York then it will be more difficult to catch him. The final debate has to be done when they retire, but the feeling is that Djokovic will end up beating them."

