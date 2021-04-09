"I do not see why Roger Federer would not play at Roland Garros" - Marc Rosset

Roger Federer's schedule for the coming summer has been put up for questioning after Roland Garros was delayed by a week due to a sharp rise in positive COVID-19 cases in France.

The postponement means there will only be a two-week difference between the final at the French Open and the first round at Wimbledon - one of Federer's main goals this year.

In that context, former Swiss No. 1 Marc Rosset has claimed that 39-year-old Roger Federer should play the French Open because it would be the best possible preparation for Wimbledon.

"I do not see why Roger (Federer) would not play at Roland Garros," Rosset told L'Equipe. "There, he is on the physical preparation with Pierre Paganini. But afterwards, you have to go on the field, play games."

Federer is confirmed to start his clay season at the Madrid Masters at the moment. However, the postponement could result in the Swiss' absence in Paris as the 2021 Noventi Open in Halle is set to kick off the day after the Roland Garros final. The 39-year-old is reportedly confirmed to play the tournament until 2022.

Rosset, however, believes that the 20-time Grand Slam champion must play on the hallowed red dirt in Paris.

"If he (Roger Federer) were to reach the semi-final, it would be the best preparation for Wimbledon," the Swiss said.

Roger Federer boasts an 80% career win rate at Roland Garros

Roger Federer (L) and Rafael Nadal

Over the years, clay has generally been seen as Roger Federer's weakest surface. However, the Swiss has a favorable record at Roland Garros, including some infamous encounters.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion reached three consecutive finals in Paris between 2006 and 2008 - losing all three to Rafael Nadal - before getting his hands on the trophy in 2009 and completing the career Grand Slam in the process. Federer overturned a two-set deficit in the fourth round against Tommy Haas and outlasted Juan Martin del Potro 3-6 7-6 2-6 6-1 6-4 in the semifinals on his way to the title.

The Swiss reached the final in 2011 by defeating Novak Djokovic in a mammoth semifinal. Federer eventually lost to Nadal in four sets in the final once again.

Although he's won fewer and lost more matches in Paris than at any other Grand Slam, the Swiss maestro has thrown up some classic moments at the tournament, and his 80% career win rate at the event is remarkable considering his 20-year long run at the Slams.

Roger Federer has proven he still has the chops to contend at the event, having reached the semifinals during his last appearance in 2019 - where he lost to Rafael Nadal for a sixth time at in Paris. His absence could be a major commercial loss for Roland Garros, who will already be suffering from a reduced capacity crowd for the second consecutive year.