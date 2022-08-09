"I don't see why we should not talk about it, if my statements make things easier for young female tennis players, then it's worth it" - Iga Swiatek on breaking the taboo of talking about PMS

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek believes it is worth talking about PMS (Premenstrual Syndrome) if she can help young girls rising through the ranks in the sport.

In the 2021 WTA finals, the Pole suffered a straight-sets loss against Greece's Maria Sakkari in a group stage match. In her press conference after her loss to the Greek, Swiatek admitted she was going through PMS during the match, adding that she wanted younger players to know it was a normal thing to go through.

"I worked pretty hard the past two days to understand a little bit more of why I felt so bad during the match against Maria," Swiatek said. "I don't want to make excuses or something. It's pretty hard to talk about that because I know in sports it's not that often. But like PMS really hit me that day. I'm telling this for any young girl who doesn't know what's going on. Don't worry, it's normal."

While talking to Przeglad Sportowy, Swiatek revealed that if her remarks can help a young female tennis players, the taboo aspect of speaking about PMS doesn't matter.

She said in the interview, "I did it spontaneously, I didn't think of breaking a taboo. Being true to yourself sometimes takes statements like this. Indeed, PMS or playing when you menstruate is not talked about much in sport, and it's an integral part of competing. So I don't see why we shouldn't talk about it. If my statements make things easier for young female tennis players, young girls playing the sport, then it's worth it."

Earlier this year at the French Open, Qinwen Zhang also spoke about dealing with menstrual cramps against Swiatek herself.

Iga Swiatek will look to go all the way in US Open

Iga Swiatek with her French Open title. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

With two Roland Garros titles under her case, the Pole will be determined to add the US Open title to her cabinet. She lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in straight-sets in her fourth round match at the New York Major last year.

Iga Swiatek recently reached the quarterfinals of the Poland Open, where she suffered a three-set loss against Caroline Garcia. She will next participate at the Canadian Open, with her second round match scheduled on Wednesday and also play in Cincinnati before taking part in the last Major of the year.

