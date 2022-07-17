"I have seen the light, greatest tennis player Novak Djokovic" - Tennis fans react to the Serb liking Kevin Pietersen's motivational post for Virat Kohli

An interesting tennis-cricket moment between Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli has got fans excited on social media. The Serbian tennis great reacted to an emotional Instagram post from English cricketer Kevin Pietersen, extending his support to Kohli, who is struggling with form these days.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion liked the post from Pietersen, who wrote a motivational post for the Indian cricket great, stating that he will be back to his best soon. This is not the first time Djokovic has had an interaction with Kohli.

Likes on Kevin Pietersen's post for Virat Kohli

The Serb's reaction in turn drew many reactions from fans on social media, who were thrilled to see one great sportsman supporting another.

"I have seen the light, greatest tennis player Novak Djokovic," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Some fans were surprised to see the tennis great following an activity related to cricket, a sport that is not well known in Serbia. Last year, though, Djokovic posted a congratulatory message to Kohli, reacting to the Indian batter's Facebook post on India's series win against England. The Serb has also reacted to a couple of other posts by Kohli in the past.

"When is this goat playing his next match? My Tennis fan era starts today," tweeted another fan.

Samya @imsamya18

My Tennis fan era starts today 🤙 twitter.com/india_fantasy/… India Fantasy @india_fantasy Even the great Novak Djokovic liked KP’s post 🫡 Even the great Novak Djokovic liked KP’s post 🫡 https://t.co/lPxphs2QJK When is this goat playing his next match?My Tennis fan era starts today When is this goat playing his next match? My Tennis fan era starts today 🔥🤙 twitter.com/india_fantasy/…

Like the Serbian tennis player did many years ago, Kohli also changed his diet and fitness regime to elevate his game and reach the pinnacle of his sport. Kohli has often spoken about being motivated by the likes of Djokovic and soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo to become fitter.

Novak Djokovic unlikely to bid for a 22nd Grand Slam title at the US Open

Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy - Day 14: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic has clarified his stance on coronavirus vaccinations, stating that he has no intention of getting vaccinated in the foreseeable future. As per current regulations in the United States, unvaccinated travelers cannot enter the country, dealing a huge blow to the Serb's chances of playing at the US Open, which begins in a little over 40 days.

The World No. 7 will also miss the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, which begins two weeks before the US Open, as well as the National Bank Open in Toronto, played before the Cincinnati Masters. Canadian rules also disallow unvaccinated travelers from entering the country, meaning Djokovic cannot play the Masters event in Toronto as well, unless there is a sudden change in the rules.

The Serb lifted the Wimbledon title last week with a four-set win in the final against Nick Kyrgios. If the regulations are not relaxed in the US and Canada in time for his participation in the upcoming swing of tournaments, the three-time US Open champion could next be seen playing in the Laver Cup in late September or the Asian tennis swing in early October.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far