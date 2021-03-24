I have seen Roger Federer play ever since I was little: Bianca Andreescu

2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu recently spoke about Roger Federer's impact on the sport of tennis and how he continues to be a role model for everyone. Federer is an extremely popular figure not only for his elegant style of play but also for his tremendous work ethic, and Andreescu - like millions around the world - is a fan of the Swiss maestro.

During her press conference before the start of the 2021 Miami Open, Bianca Andreescu was asked about her relationship with Roger Federer. But that was preceded by a hilarious mix-up by one of the media personnel, as Andreescu was mistaken to be Belinda Bencic.

"I'm Bianca, but don't worry," Andreescu said when she was addressed as 'Belinda'.

After the confusion had been cleared, the 20-year-old admitted that she hadn't met Roger Federer personally in the last few years. She did, however, claim that she has been an avid supporter of the Swiss ever since she was little.

"I've never met him," Bianca Andreescu replied when asked about her relationship with Roger Federer. "I might have taken a picture with him when I was little. I don't remember. But I've seen him play ever since I was little."

Roger Federer has really given tennis a lot: Bianca Andreescu

Roger Federer

Roger Federer is one of the biggest celebrities in the world, and he has put tennis on the global map in a way that very few before him have. The Swiss' on-court success, coupled with his off-court personality and charm, have helped him develop a magnetic appeal that many believe transcends the sport of tennis.

Bianca Andreescu indicated as much when claimed that Roger Federer is not only a great role model for her, but for many others as well. The Canadian believes Federer has done a lot for the sport that she plays, and she even asserted that the Swiss is one of the greatest players of all time.

"He's such a great role model for me, for many people. He has really given tennis a lot. He is one of the best of all time," Andreescu said.