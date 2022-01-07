"I share very strongly the view of the Australian authorities - it's a very good idea to get vaccinated" - Boris Johnson when asked to comment on Australia's stance against Novak Djokovic

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, recently gave his thoughts on Novak Djokovic's visa debacle in Australia. While Johnson steered clear of the visa-related details, he threw his weight behind Australia's stance regarding vaccination.

Novak Djokovic entered Australia with a medical exemption granted to him by a panel chaired by experts selected by the Victorian Department of Health. However, when he touched down in Melbourne, he was refused entry by the Australian Border Force, who deemed that the Serb did not demonstrate enough evidence to support his exemption papers.

It is believed that Djokovic's exemption stated that he has contracted COVID-19 in the past six months. And because medical experts in Australia believe that getting jabbed within six months of contracting the virus is not desirable, the World No. 1's application was passed.

However, it now appears that Tennis Australia has been told that contracting COVID-19 in the past six months is not reason enough to be granted an exemption, rendering Djokovic's pass null and void.

As things stand, the Serb, who is currently housed in a hotel meant for immigration detainees in Melbourne, is awaiting trial (scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m.) to see if he can enter Australia.

But regardless of how the trial pans out, the fact remains that Novak Djokovic is unvaccinated. When asked to give his thoughts on Australia's strict stance against Djokovic, Boris Johnson diplomatically evaded the visa-related discussion and stressed the importance of getting vaccinated.

"Look its a matter for Australia and they're a friendly government and (I) have the utmost respect for the Australian government and that's a matter for them," Boris Johnson said when asked about Novak Djokovic. "But clearly, I share very strongly the view of the Australian authorities - it's a very good idea to get vaccinated."

What's next for Novak Djokovic? Will he be able to play in the 2022 Australian Open?

Fans of Novak Djokovic hold a vigil for their player

After Novak Djokovic's hearing was scheduled for Monday, he and his legal team were told to submit all documents and evidence pertaining to his medical exemption over the weekend.

While Djokovic likely has a strong and experienced legal team, they have an uphill battle on their hands if rumors are to be believed. Several media houses have reported that the Federal Government informed Tennis Australia that previous infection would not be considered grounds for entry into the nation.

However, it seems that Tennis Australia erred by not informing Djokovic of the same. The 20-time Major champion can now only wait until Monday and hope his medical exemption is cleared in the courts. If not, he will have to leave Australia at the earliest, meaning he will not be able to defend his crown.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala