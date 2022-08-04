"I was shocked at the end tbf but definitely it's the shoes" - Coco gauff credits her new shoes to allow her to hit ridiculous winner in 1st round win at Silicon Valley classic 

Coco Gauff cruised past Anhelina Kalinina 6-1, 6-0 in her round of 32 match in San Jose on Wednesday. The win takes her to the second round where she will play in a blockbuster last 16 encounter against former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka.

The World No. 11 came to the Citi Open after a third round exit at Wimbledon. Gauff defeated unseeded Romanians Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Mihaela Buzărnescu in her first two rounds at the SW19 before falling to Amanda Anisimova in the third round.

Despite winning the match with ease, the star of the show saw the 18-year-old while returning a shot of her fellow opponent, sliding across the court in fashion, and thanks to her shoes, she halted right at the baseline.

The 2022 French Open finalist shared the video on her Instagram in a short caption. She was in complete awe of the clip as it was evident how she reacted. A surprised Gauff wrote in the caption on her Instagram story.

"Idk how I made that one, I was shocked at the end tbh but it's def (definitely) the shoes," Gauff said.

In the end, she thanked her shoes for providing her with such good control and power on the court.

Coco Gauff debuted her latest signature shoes while playing an exhibition match at the start of the Atlanta Open. The shoes are named as, NB Coco CG1 where NB stands for New Balance.

"Out here running like Barry Allen." - Coco Gauff reacts on her own video

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

American youngster Gauff is known to be very agile and active on the courts. The 18-year-old runs across the court and has good reach to return her opposition's shots well. In a video of her running up and down the court during her first-round match against Kalinina has her in awe of her own movements.

The American signed a multi-year sponsorship contract with New Balance clothing and shoes in 2018. In her Instagram post, Coco Gauff compared herself to DC Comics character Barry Allen.

Barry Allen is the real name of a fictional superhero called flash, with superhuman speed being his biggest superpower.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far