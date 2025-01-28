"I sincerely hope Alexander Zverev doesn’t have a moment’s peace" - Australian Open heckler boldly urges more fans to disrupt German's matches

The woman responsible for heckling Alexander Zverev at the 2025 Australian Open called on more fans to become disruptive figures during the German's matches. She refrained from revealing her name in a recent interview with tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, but spoke at length about the controversial heckling incident that put Zverev in an awkward position.

Rothenberg shared his interview with the woman on his newsletter on Substack, Bounces. The woman, who Rothenberg referred to as 'Nina' throughout the interview for privacy reasons, reiterated her belief in the domestic abuse allegations against Zverev made by his former partners Olga 'Olya' Sharypova and Brenda Patea.

"I hope it happens everywhere," the woman told Rothenberg, referring to her heckling of Alexander Zverev immediately prior to his post-match speech following his loss in the 2025 Australian Open men's singles final.

Trending

She went on to urge fellow tennis fans to follow in her footsteps or at least stop supporting Alexander Zverev.

"I believe Olya, I believe Brenda and I sincerely hope that man doesn’t have a moment’s peace. [Or] at the very least, I hope he doesn’t continue to enjoy rapturous applause and support everywhere he plays," the woman added.

Sharypova's allegations came to the fore owing to Rothenberg writing two controversial articles, leading to a defamation lawsuit filed against the journalist by Zverev. Rothenberg turned to crowdfunding to keep fighting the case, with former ATP No. 5 Kevin Anderson being a notable donor to the journalist's cause.

Meanwhile, Patea, who Alexander Zverev has a daughter with, took legal action against the three-time Grand Slam finalist in 2023. That ultimately culminated in a trial that took place in a Berlin court last year while the German was participating at the 2024 French Open. The trial came to its conclusion after the parties agreed to settle out of court.

Heckling Alexander Zverev at Australian Open stemmed from personal experience of abuse, claims woman

Alexander Zverev during his runner-up speech after losing the 2025 Australian Open men's singles final (Source: Getty)

In the same interview with Ben Rothenberg, the woman claimed that she is of Eastern European origin, and experienced abuse growing up. According to her, this made Olga 'Olya' Sharypova and Brenda Patea's domestic abuse allegations against Alexander Zverev more relatable to her. She also expressed her intent to make the ATP No. 2 uncomfortable despite his consistent denial of the allegations.

"I wanted Sascha to sit in his own discomfort, [to know] that we will not forget, even if he wants to brush it aside. And as an Eastern European woman who grew up in an abusive environment supported by the power of silence in ‘household matters,’ I wanted my voice to be heard," the woman told Rothenberg.

Zverev spoke up about the heckling incident briefly during his post-match press conference, and suggested that he is done talking about the allegations made against him by his former partners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback