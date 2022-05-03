"I sometimes pissed him off, I was not far away a lot of times"- Gael Monfils on his record against Novak Djokovic

Gael Monfils has stated that there were many moments when he was not far from defeating Novak Djokovic. The Frenchman is yet to win a match against the World No. 1 and the duo are set to play each other in the second round of the Madrid Open.

Speaking to French magazine L'Equipe, Monfils was asked if he felt that the match being on clay increased his chances of beating the Serb. He stated that he honestly did not think so as he felt better on hardcourt and claimed that there were moments when he came close to getting the victory.

"Frankly, I don't think so. I just feel better on hard," Monfils said. "He too, but the last time I was good, I was leading by a set and a break ( in the semi-finals in Dubai, in February 2020 ). After I had the match points (three in the tie-break of the second set), he played well and afterwards I was a bit burnt out (2-6, 7-6, 6-1 defeat).

"I sometimes pissed him off, I was not far away a lot of times, but clay, hard, it's the same: he has a way of playing that I don't like. He manages to find my weaknesses every time. Quite simply, he is stronger than me. A lot of people really have a hard time understanding it. Maybe you can beat him once, twice, three times. Me, I never succeeded. But there aren't many guys who beat Usain Bolt."

L'ÉQUIPE @lequipe Vainqueur de Carlos Gimeno, Gaël Monfils défiera Novak Djokovic au 2e tour du Masters 1000 de Madrid ow.ly/9MFP30siHZl Vainqueur de Carlos Gimeno, Gaël Monfils défiera Novak Djokovic au 2e tour du Masters 1000 de Madrid ow.ly/9MFP30siHZl https://t.co/M6F5qdkJaW

"We talk a lot about Novak Djokovic, but I'm not 100% yet either" - Gael Monfils comes back from sidelines

Gael Monfils takes on Novak Djokovic in the second round of the Madrid Open

Monfils also said that Novak Djokovic is gaining strength gradually and has been playing better and better despite not being at his absolute best. The Frenchman also added that much like Djokovic, he wasn't fully fit and ready either. Monfils withdrew from Monte-Carlo on advice from his doctors due to a foot injury.

"But he has more matches than me, more pace. He is gradually gaining strength, he is playing better and better. Tomorrow (Tuesday) it will arrive well. It's going to be complicated. I haven't played for a month. I never tell myself it's time. I tell myself above all: I will try to play a good game. We talk a lot about Novak, but I'm not 100% yet either."

With these factors taken into consideration, it'll be interesting to see who wins between the pair. The winner of the match takes on Andy Murray or Denis Shapovalov for a place in the quarterfinals.

