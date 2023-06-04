"Don’t ever touch the hair"- When Andre Agassi told Thomas Muster he would never lose to him again after French Open clash

Former World No. 1 Andre Agassi claimed that he once told Thomas Muster that he would never lose to him again after the Austrian touched his hair.

Agassi entered the 1994 French Open unseeded and started the tournament with a 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 win over Mats Wilander. The American then squared off against the then 11th-seed Muster.

The Austrian won the opening set 6-3 before Agassi rebounded to take the second 7-6(5). Muster restored his lead in the match by taking the third 7-5 before the American claimed the fourth set 6-2 to force the match into a decider.

Muster went on to win the final set 7-5 to book his place in the third round of the 1994 French Open. The Austrian touched Agassi's hair during their post-match handshake, which did not please the American.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion wrote about the incident in his book "Open: An Autobiography." He claimed that he stared at Muster with pure hatred and made a promise to the Austrian that he would never lose to him again.

"At the net he rubs my head, musses my hair. Apart from being condescending, his gesture nearly dislodges my hairpiece. 'Good try', he says. I stare at him with pure hatred. 'Big mistake, Muster. Don’t touch the hair. Don’t ever touch the hair.' Just for that, I tell him at the net, 'I’ll make you a promise. I’ll never lose to you again,'" Andre Agassi wrote.

Muster's win over Agassi gave him a 4-1 lead in the head-to-head against the American.

The Austrian eventually suffered a third-round exit at the 1994 French Open, losing 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 to Patrick Rafter.

Andre Agassi never lost to Thomas Muster after their 1994 French Open clash

Andre Agassi at the 2019 Australian Open

Andre Agassi stayed true to his word as he never lost another match against Thomas Muster after their second-round clash at the 1994 French Open.

That year, the two locked horns in the quarterfinals of the US Open, with Agassi winning 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-0. The American then beat the Muster 6-3, 7-5 in the Grand Slam Cup a few months later. They locked horns twice in 1996, the first coming in the semifinals in Cincinnati, with the American winning 6-4, 6-1.

The last meeting between the two came in the quarterfinals of the 1996 US Open and Agassi won 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

