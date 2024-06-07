With Mirra Andreeva experiencing immense disappointment after her heartbreaking loss to Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals of the 2024 French Open, the 17-year-old has shed light on how she copes with her dismay.

Both Andreeva and Paolini pulled off major upsets to reach the semifinals of the claycourt Major, beating second seed Aryna Sabalenka and fourth seed Elena Rybakina, respectively.

As the duo battled it out for a place in their maiden Grand Slam final, Paolini delivered a dominant performance to claim a 6-3, 6-1 victory in an hour and 13 minutes. With her win, the Italian set up a blockbuster title clash against top seed and two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek.

Mirra Andreeva was understandably downcast after her loss, admitting that she would be "disappointed for a few days" in her post-match press conference. When asked about how she dealt with her disappointment, the teen disclosed that she tends to wallow in her bed and sleep for half the day.

"I would say that I stay in my bed. I sleep for 12 hours. I do nothing," Mirra Andreeva said (at 5:00).

The Russian also shared that she will not be very talkative on her way back home, choosing to only give monosyllabic answers when someone asks her a question.

"Well, we will have to travel to go back home so I will not talk a lot. I will be like too down in myself. I will never ask some questions. If somebody asks me, well I will answer with few words and then I would rather somebody not to talk to me at all," she said.

"But it's always easier with your team around and your family because they make you feel better. So, today I was actually talking okay, not just few words so I think maybe I'm improving a little bit in this stuff but I think for the next two days I will not be talking a lot," she added.

Mirra Andreeva: "I am almost like a normal teenager because I still have to do my school that I don't like to do"

Mirra Andreeva

In her post-match press conference after her win over Aryna Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva shared that, despite being on tour, her life resembled that of a "normal" teenager because she still had to do her schoolwork.

The 17-year-old also shed light on her off-court interests, disclosing that she engaged in typical activities like watching TV, browsing Netflix and spending "too much time" on Instagram.

"I would say that I am almost like a normal teenager because I still have to do my school that I don't like to do. I watch a lot of TV series in my spare time. I watch Netflix, I sometimes spend too much time on my Instagram," Mirra Andreeva said.

However, Andreeva also acknowledged that her level of maturity set her apart from normal teenagers.

"Maybe what makes me a little different is that I don't know if I can say that I'm mature, but I feel like a mature person. I feel that I know what I'm doing. I would say that maybe I'm a bit more mature," she added.