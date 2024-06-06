Mirra Andreeva talked about her daily "normal" off-court routine following her run to the semifinals at the 2024 French Open. The 17-year-old secured her spot in the final four after defeating an ailing Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals.

Andreeva kicked off her Roland Garros campaign with victories over Emina Bektas, former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka, and Peyton Stearns in the early rounds. She then overcame home favorite Varvara Gracheva to advance to the quarterfinals.

The World No. 38 made history by becoming the youngest Grand Slam semifinalist in 27 years, by defeating second seed Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4 in the last eight on the Philippe-Chatrier court.

During the post-match press conference, Mirra Andreeva provided a glimpse into her life off the court. She revealed that she is like a normal teenager who still has to prioritize her education. She stated that she still does her schoolwork despite not liking it very much.

The 17-year-old also revealed that in her free time, she enjoys watching TV series and browsing through her social media.

"I would say that I am almost like a normal teenager because I still have to do my school that I don't like to do. I watch a lot of TV series in my spare time. I watch Netflix, I sometimes spend too much time on my Instagram, or I just do some cr*p when I'm at home. I laugh, I talk, and I just do some normal things," Andreeva said [at 7:30].

Andreeva acknowledged that while she may share some similarities with other teenagers, she considers herself a bit more mature due to her clear sense of direction and purpose in life.

"Maybe what makes me a little different is that I don't know if I can say that I'm mature, but I feel like a mature person. I feel that I know what I'm doing. I would say that maybe I'm a bit more mature," she added [8:00].

Mirra Andreeva on defeating Aryna Sabalenka at French Open QF: "Tried play point-by-point, tried to not think about the score"

Mirra Andreeva at the 2024 French Open

During the post-match on-court interview following her victory over Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open, Mirra Andreeva revealed that she was nervous before the match. She even admitted feeling anxious about playing against a top player like Sabalenka

The 17-year-old also said that she knew she was going to face an opponent in the last eight who would have the crowd's support and a mental edge over her.

“I was very nervous before the match, and it’s the first time for me when I’m playing on a big court, on Philippe-Chatrier, so I kind of expected that the crowd will be cheering for her [Aryna Sabalenka], and she will have a little advantage mental wise, and game-wise because she kicked my a*s two matches before when we played," Mirra Andreeva said.

Andreeva shared that despite her nerves while competing against Sabalenka, she focused on herself and took the match point by point.

I just tried to focus on myself and play point-by-point. I tried to not really think about the score and just tried to take revenge,” she added.

Looking ahead, Mirra Andreeva will go up against 12th seed Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals of the 2024 French Open.