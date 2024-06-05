WATCH: 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva dances to 'Teenage Dream' to celebrate making history after her French Open SF victory over Aryna Sabalenka

Mirra Andreeva caused a huge upset by getting the better of World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the 2024 French Open quarterfinal. The 17-year-old Russian is playing in her second Paris Slam and has become the youngest Grand Slam semifinalist since 1997.

Sabalenka has been in scintillating form at Majors this year. She had won 22 consecutive sets before taking to the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Wednesday, June 5, to face Andreeva. Sabalenka also had an 8-0 record in Major quarterfinals.

The Belarusian started strongly, in line with her form, and went 2-0 up. She then surprisingly lost five out of the next six games and was on the brink of losing her first set at a Grand Slam this year. However, Sabalenka, who even took a medical timeout, came back into the game and forced a tiebreaker which she won.

Trending

In the second set, the World No. 2 fell behind 2-4 and eventually conceded the set to the young Russian. In the decider, Andreeva came back from a break down to defeat Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4.

Andreeva became the youngest Grand Slam semifinalist this century. The youngest-ever semifinalist before her was a 16-year-old Martina Hingis in 1997.

After the match, Andreeva was recorded dancing to the song 'Teenage Dream'. Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Sabalenka got the better of Andreeva's elder sister Erika in the first round of the tournament. However, the 17-year-old made history to advance into the semifinal at Roland Garros.

Mirra Andreeva will face Jasmine Paolini in the French Open 2024 SF

Mirra Andreeva at the 2024 French Open.

Mirra Andreeva claimed she was nervous before facing Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinal of the 2024 French Open. She believed the fans would take the Belarusian's side but was grateful for the support she received.

"Honestly, I was really nervous before the match. I knew that she would have an advantage, especially with the crowd," Andreeva said during her post-match interview.

"But I actually was a little surprised, because you guys also cheered for me."

Like Mirra Andreeva, Jasmine Paolini also caused an upset in her quarterfinal clash by getting the better of fourth-seed Elena Rybakina. The Italian won the match 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Before her fourth-round run in the Australian Open this year, Paolini exited her previous 16 Grand Slam main draw appearances in the first or second round. The Italian is in the semifinal of both the singles and the doubles at the French Open.

In the singles event, 12th-seed Paolini will face an unseeded Andreeva on Thursday, June 6. Andreeva won their only previous battle at the Madrid Open over a month ago.